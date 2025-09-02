Franks & Dranks launches gourmet tasting kit

Does your grilling game need an assist? Perhaps you need to a good pairing by way of a barbecue-friendly wine. Perhaps you need the latest drop from Franks & Dranks.

The company is delivering gourmet tasting kits right to your front door. Think elevated hot dogs paired up with craft cocktails. It’s great for a weekend party or an unwind with your coworkers or neighbors.

It’s the debut release from the east coast company, one that launched after a lightbulb moment grilling franks and enjoying cocktails among friends. Aptly-named the Founders Box, it includes 12 fully-loaded dogs an 12 cocktail mixers. It’s a way to experience top-shelf hot dogs and cocktails three very different ways.

What’s in the box? Round one includes The Lexington Cut, or a hot dog treated to kraut mustard, balsamic onion jam, crispy onions, fresh dill. It’s paired with a bourbon cocktail called the Harlem Line. Next up, The Devil’s tail, a hot dog served with spiral-cut jalapeño cheddar brat, Thai chili guava jam, roasted garlic aioli, cheddar crisps, fresh chilis. A spicier option, it’s rightly served with a tequila cocktail called the Venom & Velvet.

Rounding out the Founders Box is the Champagne Blues, a hot dog loaded with champagne garlic honey mustard, blueberry bourbon pecan jam, crushed pretzels, fresh blueberries. The matching cocktail is called Adios, Darling and is a mix of tequila, sunshine sour, blueberry pecan jam, and lemon.

“We’re food lovers, cocktail nerds, and suckers for a good theme,” says Andrew Tisser, MD, emergency physician and co-founder. “People kept asking how to get invited to our parties, so we decided to ship the party to them.”

Franks & Dranks started earlier this year, a company founded by three friends.