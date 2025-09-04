 Skip to main content
Espresso vs. lungo: Understanding the difference in taste, time, and strength

By
shot of espresso
Chevanon Photography / Pexels

The world of specialty coffee drinks and espresso shots can be confusing — even for those who consider themselves avid coffee drinkers. However, before you can understand the detailed differences between espresso drinks like a macchiato or a latte, grasping the basics of general espresso shots can be helpful. You may have thought you knew everything there was to know about espresso until you see the words “lungo” on a coffee shop menu.

Most espresso drinks use a standard shot of espresso, a concentrated coffee drink that is made by forcing hot water through finely-ground coffee in a pressurized brewing system. But did you know there are other types of espresso shots beyond a basic shot, such as a lungo shot? In this guide, we’ll break down the basics of espresso vs. lungo and how these two types of espresso shots compare in both flavor and strength.

Comparing espresso vs. lungo shots

espresso shots
Di Bella Coffee / Pexels

“A lungo is a longer, milder, and more bitter espresso made with twice the water and extraction time, resulting in more volume but less intensity,” says Jack Foster, Co-Owner & Operations Director at Crosby Coffee. Per Foster, a lungo is brewed for between 45-60 seconds vs a standard 20-30 second traditional espresso shot. “This longer extraction creates a milder, more nuanced flavor with a distinct bitter finish. It’s ideal for those who enjoy sipping espresso slowly,” he shares.

The word “Lungo” means long in Italian, which certainly makes sense, referring to the lengthy extraction of a lungo shot. The lungo shot is thought to have emerged in the 20th century in the birthplace of espresso itself, Italy, inspired by Italians that wanted a milder, less concentrated form of espresso.

In most cases, a traditional shot of espresso is one ounce and is made with between 7 and 9 grams of coffee. However, a lungo shot is double the volume (two ounces total), yet uses the same amount of coffee. “While it uses more water, it’s not technically two shots, it’s a longer single shot,” says Kevin Carter, Senior Product Manager at Hamilton Beach. Carter recommends using 7 to 9 grams of finely ground coffee to brew a lungo shot, just as you would with a standard espresso shot, and brewing for 45 to 60 seconds. “If grinding your own coffee beans, try a slightly coarser grind to avoid over-extraction,” he shares. “I also recommend tasting it black first before adding milk, sugar, or syrups.”

Is lungo more bitter than espresso?

espresso shot
Di Bella Coffee / Pexels

“If you like strong, intense shots, go for espresso, but if you want a longer, milder coffee with more sippable volume, try a lungo,” says Foster. With a lungo, you’ll have double the volume to drink, helping to savor the experience for a bit longer.

Personally, as a lover of an Americano, I love the increased volume size of a lungo shot. However, it has a milder taste, which is sometimes also more bitter. The longer extraction time when brewing a lungo shot leads to an extended time between the water and coffee grounds, thereby causing increased bitterness. If you’re not already accustomed to the taste of espresso, chances are you’ll find a lungo shot to be too bitter. Before getting my De’Longhi Rivelia espresso machine, a lungo shot wasn’t something I would frequently order when visiting coffee shops. However, the lungo feature on this espresso maker has been a game changer, giving me the chance to explore a new way to enjoy espresso.

Do you use espresso or lungo for a latte?

espresso shot
Lina Kivaka / Pexels

Lattes are typically made with traditional espresso shots. While it’s certainly possible you could make a latte with lungo shots, I wouldn’t recommend it. Lattes are a milk-focused espresso beverage, made with a ratio of one part espresso to three or four parts milk. That being said, that “one part” espresso needs to be strong enough for your final beverage to taste like anything more than just steamed milk.

The diluted, milder nature of lungo shots means you probably won’t taste a very strong espresso flavor in your latte. If you were going to substitute anything for standard espresso shots in a latte, it would make more sense to use ristretto shots, a stronger, more concentrated form of espresso.

Can I add milk to my lungo shot?

Adding milk to a lungo isn’t standard, but it’s certainly an option for espresso drinkers who prefer a creamier taste. “While traditionally served black, a lungo pairs well with steamed, frothed, or cold milk, which can help balance its bitterness and enhance its flavor,” says Carter. Adding a touch of milk or cream to a lungo shot yields a mellowed flavor, which can soften the bitter taste for a more enjoyable drink. If you are adding milk, be mindful not to add too much, as adding too much can quickly overpower the already-diluted taste of a lungo shot.

