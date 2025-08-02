Elmhurst 1925 expands barista and unsweetened lines with new flavors

Elmhurst 1925, the maker of many plant-based dairy products and coffee creamers, has just expanded to appeal to those looking to cut back on sugar. The newly introduced unsweetened flavors join the Barista Edition line, offering a new option for coffee lovers to use high-quality plant-based dairy alternatives without sugar.

The new product drops include Unsweetened Vanilla Pistachio Milk and Unsweetened Vanilla Cashew Milk, which mark the brand’s first-ever flavored unsweetened plant milks. Perfect for adding a touch of creaminess to your morning cup of joe, these new additions also uphold the other standards across all Elmhurst 1925 plant-milk offerings, which contain no added oils, gums, or emulsifiers, making them some of the cleanest options on the market.

The Unsweetened Vanilla Cashew Milk delivers a similar taste and texture to the brand’s fan-favorite cashew milk, but now with a touch of real Madagascar vanilla and no added sweeteners. Perfect for creamy vanilla lattes or to add a touch of creaminess to iced coffee, each serving of this new milk contains 4 grams of plant protein. The Unsweetened Vanilla Pistachio Milk variety features velety pistachio milk blended with dreamy Tahitian vanilla. and contains 3 grams of natural plant protein per serving. Unsweetened Pistachio is a naturally good source of Vitamins B1 and B6, too, helping you level up your morning coffee with some added benefits.

These new additions to the Barista Edition line, like all Elmhurst products, are crafted through the company’s unique HydroRelease™ method. This method uses just water to separate the nutritional components of a nut, grain, or seed before reassembling them as a creamy plant milk, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers.