 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

I found 9 Black Friday kitchen appliance deals happening now

John Alexander
By

Black Friday is still a month away, but there are several deals already available. If there are any deals you should capitalize on early, it’s appliance deals. After all, wouldn’t you rather have your smokeless grill, air fryer and Ninja Foodi before you start cooking Thanksgiving dinner, instead of buying it a few hours after you’ve feasted? We’ve collected some early Black Friday deals on our favorite kitchen gadgets. Some of these are luxury items, and some are kitchen essentials you should grab while they’re cheap.

Bella Pro 4.2-Quart Air Fryer — $40, was $80

The Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Digital Air Fryer, seen from the front.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you haven’t tried an air fryer yet, here is the one to buy so you can get a good idea of what they’re like before plopping down a ton of money on a more expensive model. At just 4.2 quarts, you might consider this a small air fryer, but it still has enough room inside to store 3.6 pounds of food, enough for medium-sized families and small Thanksgiving get togethers. Just be sure to preheat it. We particularly like how it is easy to clean. On the inside, this is due to its safe non-stick pieces, and on the outside, due to its stainless steel finish.

Recommended Videos

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $89, was $100

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on a counter with accessories.
.

They could’ve called it the “Keurig Bookshelf” but went with K-Mini instead. This single-serve coffeemaker brews K-Cup pods between 6 and 12 ounces and fits mugs or travel cups up to 7-inches tall. The best bonuses for this type of coffee are the ability to get a single, high-quality cup of coffee easily, the high level of convenience that comes with it, and its small size. At less than 5-inches wide and under a foot tall, it’s like an oversized book. Stick it on your bookshelf for the perfect coffeeshop reading experience at home!

Related

Ninja Programmable XL Coffee Maker — $98, was $100

The Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO with a full pot of coffee and a reusable filter on the side.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

There’s nothing like coffee in the morning with breakfast. And at lunch to get you through evening. And the afternoon. If this thought pattern sounds normal (or you have a large family) this coffeemaker from Ninja will make your day brighter. With a pot that can be filled with up to 14 cups of caffeinated goodness on your schedule, you’ll be super delighted with your caffeine intake throughout the day. And, it has an environmentally-friendly reusable filter to help you undo the damage caused from your K-Cup days.

Ninja Sizzle Indoor Grill — $130, was $140

An indoor grill with meat cooking on it.
Ninja

Fall will soon become winter, and outdoor barbecues will have to end. That doesn’t mean you have to stop grilling. The Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Countertop Grill allows you to bring the party inside. It can reach temperature of 500 degrees, so you can sear and char much better than on standard stovetop. It’s able to eliminate smoke because of its perforated top lid. You may still need to turn on your kitchen fan, but you won’t be setting the smoke alarm off.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker — $150, was $280

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker, clearly showing its digital front and smart lid.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

This is a pressure cooker that uses a variety of technologies to create a unique cooking experience that you’ll likely love. It can pressure cook, steam, sear, sauté, work as a sous vide, steam, crisp, air fry, and more. A lot of that has to do with its adaptable SmartLid, the rest the interior and a little bit of Ninja magic. The options can almost be overwhelming — imagine making yogurt and bread in the same device — so Ninja has an included, chef-created recipe book and cooking charts to help kickstart your imagination.

Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender — $160, was $200

Ninja Mega Kitchen System on a white background.
.

If you think of a blender as a “smoothie maker” you should seriously rethink the capabilities of the device. The Ninja Mega Kitchen Blender does a whole lot more. It can mix dough, chop veggies, mince, grind, and juice. And, no matter what cooking knives you use, at 72 ounces, that’s going to take a lot of work off your hands. The Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-ounce Blender is made of BPA-free plastic and has six stainless steel blades. It operates at three speeds.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer — $180, was $200

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-quart on a white background.
.

It’s increasingly common to have at least somebody in the group that’s vegetarian, vegan, or has some sort of food sensitivity. In the past, this often meant somebody getting left out of the best parts of the meal. With Ninja’s dual zone air fryer, you can get your food in one half and theirs in the other half. Who knows, maybe you’ll like what they’re getting as well? You can experiment with these plant based protein sources or, if everybody is on the same diet, go for a more classic chicken and fries. It is your choice!

Anova WiFi Precision Pro Sous Vide Cooker — $280, was $400

A man attaching an Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro to the side of a pot.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For large batches of food that need to be heated to a precise temperature, the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro will suit your needs well. It can heat up to 100L of liquid to a precise temperature (within 0.09 degrees Fahrenheit) up to a scalding 197 degrees. Once you’ve got it in the pot, you don’t have to hover around it, either, as there is a WiFi connection that will help you take a digital peek at your dish’s progress. But what we really like about the Anova is how durable it is. For one thing, it uses a brushless motor. If you’ve got all the tools you need, you probably know just how long brushless motors last. You’ll likely be even more impressed by the head, however, which can handle a fall off the table or even being dropped into your soup. In other words, this is a one-time buy for perfect liquid temps for years and years to come.

KitchenAid K45SSOB Stand Mixer — $286, was $330

The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer being used on a kitchen tabletop with food around it.
KitchenAid

The KitchenAid K45SSOB (aka the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer) is a great way to start the baking process for your large groups. The 4.5 quart bowl is big enough to make approximately 100 cookies! Plus, the KitchenAid K45SSOB has 10 speeds and can do things like grind chicken and even make pasta. Its tilt-head design allows for easy ingredient adding as well as bowl removal. No more tilting the bowl and spilling the goods!

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Keurig is for Prime Day 2023
Woman drinking coffee from a Keurig

Every coffee drinker needs a way to make a great cup of coffee around the house. The best Keurig coffee makers are a great place to start the search, and if you’re hoping to land some savings, so is today’s Amazon Prime Day sale. The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is just $50 for Prime Day, which is a $30 savings from its regular price of $80. This is a Prime Exclusive Deal, which means you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to claim it.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker
Keurig is one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving of coffee at a time. It’s a good coffee maker for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This K-Express gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Just like the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

Read more
Rack ’em up: This popular backyard smoker is over $100 off
Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker

This warm weather is the perfect time to be outdoors, taking in the fresh air and grilling some delicious food. It's also a great time to get a huge discount on a suitable grill and smoker, thanks to all the Prime-inspired deals. If you're ready to rack up some meats, listen up because this next deal is just for you. Walmart is offering the Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker for just $100, normally $231. That deal saves you over $130 on a durable, heavy-duty steel grill with an attached firebox for smoking and delivering offset heat. We honestly haven't seen a deal on a grill this good for quite a while -- let alone a backyard smoker deal. Hurry, though. It won't last long.

Why you should buy the Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill & Pit Smoker
This backyard smoker and grill serves two purposes, or several really, as you can prepare your meats and foods just the way you like. Want some burnt ends? Go for it! Have a hankering to smoke meat like a pro? Yep, you can do that too.

Read more
Don’t pay for food deliveries: Get 2 years of Grubhub+ for free
A phone displaying Grubhub logo while surrounded by food.

If you love to have food delivered to your home (and who doesn't after a long week?), you're going to love one of the latest benefits of being an Amazon Prime member. Sign up today and you can enjoy up to two years of Grubhub+ entirely for free! All you have to do is be an Amazon Prime member and remember to sign up by July 5 and you get not just one year but 24 months of free Grubhub+. It normally costs $10 per month so you're saving a ton of cash here. Here's what you need to know about the benefits.

Why you should sign up for Grubhub+
Grubhub is easily one of the best food delivery services. The undisputed king of major chains but also local eateries, it's available in more than 3,2000 U.S. cities and you're going to find something delicious here.

Read more