Confused by wine labels? How to decode dry, sweet, and everything in between

By
A glass of wine in front of the Blue Mountains of Washington
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

If you’ve ever stared blankly at a wine list, wondering what exactly separates a dry wine from a sweet one — or where the heck “semi-dry” fits in — you’re not alone. These common wine sweetness descriptors are tossed around constantly, but unless you’ve spent more than your fair share of time in a vineyard or paid particularly close attention during a sommelier’s spiel at your last wine tasting, words like “sweet” and “semi-dry” can feel vague at best. Spoiler: It has nothing to do with how dry your mouth feels after a sip. That sensation is due to tannins in wine (tannins do deserve their moment, but we’ll get to that another time). So let’s break down these commonly used wine terms, so you feel confident ordering your next bottle without so much guesswork.

Dry wines

Red wine being poured into a glass
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

In wine terms, “dry” simply means the wine has little to no residual sugar. That’s it. During fermentation, yeast eats up the natural sugars from the grapes and converts them into alcohol. If the winemaker lets the yeast finish the job completely, you’re left with a dry wine. If they stop fermentation early, a bit of sugar hangs around, making the wine taste sweeter.

Here’s the kicker: dry doesn’t necessarily mean bitter or harsh. Some dry wines can taste juicy, fruity, or floral, and still be technically dry because the sweetness doesn’t come from actual sugar — it comes from the grapes’ flavor compounds or the way the wine was aged. So if you’ve avoided dry wines thinking they’re all mouth-puckering and sharp, you might just need to experiment with different grape varietals or regions.

Off-dry or semi-dry wines

Glass of white wine
Kichigin / Shutterstock

These two terms are often used interchangeably, and they both land in that middle ground between bone-dry and fully sweet. Semi-dry wines have a small amount of residual sugar, which adds a touch of sweetness without tipping into dessert-wine territory.

Think of a good German Riesling or a Vouvray from the Loire Valley in France. These wines can have just enough sweetness to soften their acidity, making them food-friendly and approachable, even for people who usually say, “I’m not really a wine person.”

Semi-dry wines are also the MVPs of spicy food pairings. That little bit of sugar helps tame the fire from dishes like Thai curry, spicy stir-frys, or a peppery shrimp boil.

Sweet wines

Lambrusco wine being poured into a glass
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

When a wine is labeled as “sweet,” it means that fermentation stopped before all the grape sugars were converted into alcohol, leaving behind a noticeable amount of residual sugar in the wine. These wines are unapologetically sugary, rich, sometimes syrupy, and almost always misunderstood.

Dessert wines like Port and Ice Wine fall squarely in this category. They’re meant to be sipped slowly, preferably with a cheese board, slice of pie, or piece of quality dark chocolate. But sweet wines aren’t just for dessert. A chilled Moscato d’Asti on a warm afternoon? Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.

And here’s a fun twist: Some people who claim they only drink sweet wines are actually drinking semi-dry ones — they just haven’t met a truly sweet wine yet. The lines can be a little blurry, especially when labels don’t offer much guidance.

Understanding wine labels

Man looking at a wine bottle
Michael Kahn / Unsplash

Unless a bottle specifically says “sweet,” “semi-dry,” or “dry,” you might have to do a little detective work. Here are a few tips that can help you decode a wine bottle:

  • Alcohol by volume (ABV): Lower ABV (around 8-11%) often indicates a sweeter wine, since more sugar is left unfermented. Higher ABV (13% and up) usually means the wine is dry.

  • Grape varietal: Some grapes just naturally produce sweeter wines. Moscato, Riesling, and Gewürztraminer are usually on the sweeter side, while Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon tend to be dry.

  • Region: European wine labels are notoriously cryptic, but regions like Alsace, Mosel, and the Loire Valley often have off-dry or semi-sweet wines. New World wines (from the U.S., Australia, etc.) are more likely to include helpful notes on sweetness levels.

  • Descriptions: If a wine is described as “crisp,” “mineral,” or “bone dry,” it’s likely dry. “Lush,” “juicy,” or “fruity” might point toward a semi-dry or sweeter option — but not always, since fruitiness isn’t the same as sweetness.

Which one is for you?

Man drinking red wine
Cavan for Adobe/Adobe Stock

Understanding where a wine falls on the sweetness spectrum is the secret to finding bottles you’ll actually want to drink. It also makes it easier to understand wine and food pairings. Dry wines are great with savory dishes, fatty meats, and aged cheeses. Semi-dry wines shine with spicy, salty, or sweet-savory dishes. Sweet wines can stand up to rich desserts, sharp cheeses, or even be a dessert all on their own.

None of this is about drinking “the right” kind of wine. It’s about knowing what you like, understanding how to find it, and giving yourself permission to skip the wine snobbery altogether. If you like a splash of sweetness in your glass, go for it. If you’d rather something bone-dry that leaves your mouth feeling like the Sahara, that’s cool too. Wine is supposed to be fun, so it’s okay to relax about it.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay Parrill
