Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy a Coffee Maker — Shop NOW

Aaron Mamiit
Keurig K2500 plumbed single serve commercial coffee maker.

Coffee lovers shouldn’t miss this year’s best Black Friday deals to buy a coffee maker that meets their needs, and that includes the Keurig deals that retailers will be offering. While the discussion on choosing a coffee maker or Keurig continues, at the very least, you should know what features you’d like from a machine that will brew your coffee every morning. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday itself, as retailers have already started rolling out their offers for coffee makers ahead of the shopping holiday.

There were significant supply chain issues last year, and it looks like the same problems will resurface during this year’s Black Friday. The popular machines, including the products in The Manual’s best coffee makers and best Keurig models, will likely sell out quickly. The coffee maker you want may go on backorder before Black Friday even starts, so if you want to avoid the stress of not being able to secure the machine you want, you should place your order early. There’s already a lot of options among the early Black Friday deals, though, so you won’t have a hard time looking for attractive offers.

If you wait until Black Friday arrives before you buy a coffee maker, it might not arrive in time for the holidays. Coffee makers are great gifts, both for loved ones and for yourself, but that won’t happen if they’re late. If you’re set on giving a coffee maker as a gift for the holidays, you should buy it now so there’s ample time for you to get it. Once stocks run out, or when shipping channels get congested after Black Friday, there’s a chance you won’t get your purchased coffee maker until next year.

For those hoping for bigger discounts on Black Friday, you should realize that the prices will remain mostly the same. There might be more savings, but only for a few extra dollars. There’s no sense in waiting for slightly lower prices if there’s a significant chance you won’t be able to purchase the coffee maker you want once the holiday starts. If you see an early Black Friday deal for a coffee maker that matches your requirements, you shouldn’t hold back on buying it right now.

Nespresso EN80B Original Espresso Machine

$137 $149
This versatile original Nespresso barista-grade single-serve machine brews espresso or coffee. You can brew up to nine cups with the 24-ounce water reservoir. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $130
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends. more
Buy at Target

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

$180 $250
This brew system is like having a barista at home. Whip up any of the five different brew styles with use of a built-in frother and brew basket. more
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs. more
Buy at Best Buy

