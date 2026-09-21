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Classic bourbons to drink for Bourbon Heritage Month

Celebrate "America's native spirit" with these classic bottles

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Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

If you didn’t know, September isn’t just the start of fall activities and wall-to-wall pumpkin spice; it’s also Bourbon Heritage Month. If you ask me, there’s no better time of year to drink America’s “native spirit”. If you’re a big bourbon fan, you’ll likely spend the month sipping (and mixing with) your favorite bourbon. If you’re new to whiskey, it’s the perfect month to start your bourbon journey.

I’ve been writing about alcohol for more than two decades. Over those years, I’ve learned a lot about bourbon whiskey. I didn’t start off knowing all about the brands, terms, and flavor notes. This took time. I had to start somewhere.

What makes a classic bourbon?

Maker's Mark
Maker’s Mark

A great idea is to grab a few classic bourbons. This brings us to one important question: what exactly is a classic bourbon? Bourbon must be made in the US (not just Kentucky), have a mash bill of at least 51% corn, and meet a handful of other important rules. But even if it fits all the criteria to be a bourbon, that doesn’t make it a classic, timeless expression.

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When I talk about classic bourbons, I mean historic, beloved, balanced bourbons that have stood the test of time for decades. Bourbons from brands like Knob Creek, Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve, Maker’s Mark, Buffalo Trace, and more. These are the types of bourbons your grandpa might have imbibed. If they were good enough for him, they’re good enough for you.

How I pick my classic bourbons

Four Roses
Four Roses

To add to what I mentioned before, a classic bourbon is exactly as the name suggests. It’s a bourbon countless drinkers have enjoyed for decades. While that’s one of the most important criteria for me, I also need my classic bourbons to be reasonably priced and offer a great quality-to-price ratio.

They’re not bottom shelf, but they’re also not so good you’d hesitate to share them with a random friend or family member who pops in to watch a football game. They’re complex, balanced, and versatile. You can enjoy them neat, on the rocks, or mixed into drinks like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or Boulevardier.

Classic bourbons to drink this month (and all year long)

Knob Creek
Knob Creek

Now that you’ve learned a little about what makes a classic bourbon, why this month is a great time to start your whiskey journey, and how I pick my bottles, it’s time to find some bourbons to add to your bar cart. Below, you’ll find timeless bourbons that always have a place on my home bar. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

Few names in the bourbon world are bigger than Buffalo Trace. Its flagship bourbon shares the brand’s name. Produced at America’s oldest continuously operating distillery, this 90-proof bourbon doesn’t carry an age statement but is believed to be between 7 and 9 years old. This creates a truly memorable, surprisingly inexpensive bourbon that begins with a nose of dried fruits, caramelized sugar, treacle, vanilla beans, and fresh mint. The palate is centered on notes of raisins, vanilla beans, toffee, licorice, and baking spices. The finish is long and warm, ending with a nice combination of sweetness and spice.

Buy it here

Knob Creek 9-Year

Knob Creek
Knob Creek

Produced by the James B. Beam Distilling Company, Knob Creek 9-Year begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. As the name suggests, it matures for a minimum of 9 years in charred American oak barrels before being bottled at a potent 100 proof. Before your first sip, you’ll smell candied nuts, butterscotch, toasted vanilla beans, charred oak, and gentle spices. Sipping it reveals hints of cinnamon, clove, vanilla beans, sticky toffee pudding, and oaky wood. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a mix of oak, caramel, and just a wisp of campfire smoke,

Buy it here

Four Roses Small Batch

Four Roses
Four Roses

This 90-proof small batch bourbon is made by blending four of the ten bourbon recipes used by Four Roses. These recipes all use different mash bills and a proprietary yeast strain. While it has no age statement, the barrels used have been aged 6 to 7 years in new, charred American oak casks. The result is a sippable, memorable whiskey that begins with aromas of caramelized sugar, charred oak, dried fruits, and butterscotch candy. The palate features a variety of flavors, including gentle baking spices, toasted vanilla beans, sticky toffee pudding, dried cherries, and oak. The finish is long and warm, ending with a soft, sweet, lightly spicy note that leaves you craving more.

Buy it here

Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark
Maker’s Mark

You might recognize Maker’s Mark by its iconic red wax seal. But there’s more to this whiskey than simply a memorable seal. The flagship bourbon from this popular Kentucky-based brand is known for its mash bill of  70% corn, 16% soft red winter wheat, and 14% malted barley. While it doesn’t have an age statement, it’s believed to be aged between 6 and 8 years in charred American oak barrels. This creates a complex, layered whiskey that opens with notes of raisins, honey, toasted vanilla beans, toffee candy, and rich oak. Drinking it brings soft notes of dried cherries, caramel apples, vanilla beans, oak, and light spices. The finish is long and warm, ending with a mix of oak, caramel, and baking spices.

Buy it here

Wild Turkey 101

Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey

If you only purchase one bourbon this month, make it Wild Turkey 101. This 101-proof, bargain-priced whiskey is as timeless as bourbons get. It all starts with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. It matures for 6 to 8 years in deep alligator char oak barrels. The result is a nuanced, sippable, mixable whiskey that opens with a nose of cinnamon candy, charred oak, sticky toffee pudding, toasting vanilla beans, and wintry spices. The palate is a symphony of flavors including caramelized sugar, candied orange peels, sweet cream, oak, cracked black pepper, and cinnamon. The finish is long and warm, ending with a mix of sweetness and spice.

Buy it here

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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