The best single malt Scotch whiskies that are available everywhere

Single malt Scotch whisky carries a bit of a stigma. There’s an air of fanciness that the other whisk(e)y styles don’t have. This is likely because of its storied history and the fact that you probably started drinking other types of whiskey, like bourbon or rye, before venturing into the world of Scotch, especially single malt Scotch.

As a whisky writer with more than 20 years of professional experience, I’m here to tell you that the world of Scotch (and single malt Scotch in particular) is much more approachable than it seems. You don’t need a tweed jacket, an ornate pipe, or even a fancy mustache to enjoy a glass of single malt Scotch whisky; you need to know where to find a great, approachable bottle. That’s because myriad outstanding bottles of single malt Scotch are available everywhere whisky is sold.

What to look for?

When you’re starting your single malt Scotch journey, look for approachable, easy-drinking, well-made expressions. Luckily, many bottles available almost everywhere Scotch is sold fit those criteria. And the best part? You don’t have to stroll down the aisle at your local whisky retailer with your mouth agape, unable to decide which bottle is better. I did the work for you. Yes, I’ve imbibed more single malt Scotch than I’m happy to mention here, but at least I know which bottles to add to your ever-growing collection and which to avoid.

How I pick the best single malt Scotch whiskies

My algorithm for selecting a great single malt whisky (specifically for this list) is really quite simple. First, every bottle must be readily available. You won’t find any limited-edition expressions or airport bottles on this list. You can stroll into just about any whisky retailer from St. Pete to San Francisco and find all the bottles on my list. Secondly, they must be well-balanced and approachable. These are gateway bottles, so flavorful you’ll go back to them again and again. Lastly, they won’t break the proverbial bank. These are not ridiculously expensive, but they are worth their price tags.

The best single malt Scotch whiskies available everywhere

Now that you’ve learned a little about what makes a single malt whisky worthwhile and a little about my process, it’s time to add some whiskies to your home bar. Below, you’ll find a handful of my go-to single malt Scotch whiskies, available pretty much everywhere Scotch whisky is sold. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Glenmorangie The Original 12

Glenmorangie’s flagship single malt used to be a 10-year. This Highland single malt whisky was matured for at least 12 years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels. The result is a well-balanced, flavorful whisky that opens with notes of candied orange peel, orchard fruit, toasted vanilla bean, clover honey, and oak. Sipping it reveals notes of cinnamon, cracked black pepper, oak, vanilla cream, toffee, and orange zest. The finish is long and warm, ending with a mix of honeyed sweetness and gentle baking spices. Best enjoyed neat, this accessible whisky is perfect for sipping by the fire on a cold fall or winter evening.

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Lagavulin 16

If you only purchase one single malt whisky from Islay, make it the readily available Lagavulin 16. This popular peated whisky is matured for at least 16 years in a mix of ex-bourbon American oak barrels and ex-sherry casks. The result is a 43% ABV expression that balances smoke and gentle sweetness. It all starts with aromas of sea salt, iodine, raisins, oak, sweet sherry, and peat smoke. The palate centers on flavors like dried fruit, vanilla bean, ocean brine, toffee, and campfire smoke. The finish is long and warm, ending with a mix of wintry spices, oak, and robust, swirling smoke. A whisky this perfectly made deserves to be sipped neat in a Glencairn glass on a back porch or patio.

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The Balvenie Doublewood 12

This award-winning single malt gets its name because of its unique maturation and finishing process. First, it’s matured for 12 years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels. Then it’s transferred to Spanish oloroso sherry casks for 9 months to finish. The barrels are combined in oak tuns for 3-4 months to marry the flavors. This creates a memorable, multi-layered whisky that opens with notes of dried cherries, toasted vanilla beans, candied nuts, dried fruit, clover honey, and gentle oak spice. Drinking it brings hints of cinnamon candy, raisins, vanilla cream, butterscotch cookies, honey, and oak. The finish is long, soft, and warm, ending with a mix of sweetness and spice. This whisky is best enjoyed neat or with a splash or two of water to reveal its different layers of aroma and flavor.

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The Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask

When it comes to readily available single malt Scotch whiskies, The Macallan offers plenty to choose from. You can’t go wrong with The Macallan 12 Year Old Double Cask. This popular Speyside expression is matured in a blend of American and European oak barrels seasoned with oloroso sherry from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. This creates a sublime sipping whisky that opens with notes of candied orange peel, oak, sticky toffee pudding, vanilla bean, dried cherries, and gentle spices. Sipping it reveals notes of orange peels, cocoa powder, dried fruits, toffee candy, clover honey, sherry sweetness, and gentle baking spices. The finish is long and warm, ending with a blend of sherry sweetness, figs, baking spices, and oak. This elegant, balanced single malt Scotch whisky is best enjoyed neat in a Glencairn glass (or a rocks glass if that’s all you have), preferably on a cool night while you’re draped in a blanket, letting the whisky warm you from inside out.

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Bottom line

Hopefully by now you can tell there are myriad single malt whiskies available everywhere (and many more than I listed) just waiting to be discovered. Grab one or more of the above bottles (I suggest one peated and one non-peated) and start your whisky journey today.