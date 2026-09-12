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The best bourbons over 100 proof

Add these high proof bourbons to your must-try list

By
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig

Every journey has to start somewhere. No bourbon beginner knows everything about the whiskey style. Even if they read a book or two, there’s always more to learn. A book can’t actually smell and taste the spirit for you, can it? You need to refine your palate by sampling different bourbons over many years. You also don’t start your bourbon exploration by knowing every term and measurement. A good example is the term “proof”.

When I first started sampling whiskey more than twenty years ago, I would see a spirit listed as 80-proof or 90-proof and not really know what it meant. After a bit of research, I learned that a whiskey’s “proof” is double its alcohol by volume. That means that if a whiskey is 40% ABV, it would be listed as 80-proof. A 45% ABV spirit is 90-proof. Seems pretty simple, right?

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While most whiskeys are 80-proof, this isn’t the standard for all whiskeys. Depending on who makes it, the ingredients, aging, and how much it’s proofed down can range from 80-proof to well over 120 (and beyond if you’re getting into hazmat whiskeys). But when it comes to big, bold whiskeys, I enjoy staying in the 100-proof and above range. These are the types of whiskeys that I like to drink neat with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors. That’s exactly where I am heading today.

100-proof plus characteristics

Kings County
Kings County

You might be wondering why you should grab a bottle of bourbon over 100-proof instead of your usual 80. Well, there are a variety of reasons why you should try a higher-proof expression. First, high-proof whiskeys are bolder, more concentrated, and more intense and complex than their lower-proof counterparts. They’re also warmer, have a thicker, richer mouthfeel, and stand up better in cocktails.

Just remember, if you’re cracking open a ridiculously high-proof whiskey and you’re planning to drink it neat, you’ll probably want to add a few splashes of water. This opens up the aromas and flavors so you can better enjoy the spirit and all its nuance and complexity.

How I pick my 100-proof and above bourbons

Angel's Envy
Angel’s Envy

First and foremost, my list of 100-proof and above bourbons is comprised of (you guessed it) whiskeys that are at or over 100-proof. But I didn’t just select the first high-proof whiskeys that I found. I also looked for balanced, flavorful, layered whiskeys that I’d be just as likely to drink neat, on the rocks, or mixed into an Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or Mint Julep. These are the type of warming, bold bourbons I like to imbibe on a cool evening around an end-of-season backyard fire.

The best bourbons over 100-proof

Kings County
Kings County

Now that you’ve learned a little about the characteristics and flavor profile of bourbons over 100-proof, it’s time to find some to add to your collection. Some are just over 100-proof, and others are well over the threshold. All are big, bold, rich, and balanced. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Wild Turkey 101

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
Wild Turkey

When it comes to value whiskeys, it’s difficult to beat the price-to-value ratio of Wild Turkey 101. This surprisingly inexpensive whiskey gets its name because it’s bottled at a potent, mixable 101-proof. It all starts with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. While it carries no age statement, it’s believed to feature bourbon aged 6 to 8 years in heavily charred American white oak barrels. This creates a sublimely complex whiskey that opens with a nose of caramelized sugar, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon candy, and charred oak. Sipping it reveals notes of caramel corn, toffee candy, cracked black pepper, baking spices, and oaky wood. The finish is long and warm, ending with a gentle mix of spice, oak, and caramel.

Buy it here

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength
angel’s Envy


Angel’s Envy Cask Strength is an annually launched, limited-edition Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. It’s finished in specially selected casks each year. The 2026 version is a bold, complex 117.8-proof expression that was finished in port wine barrels. Made with a solera-style blending system, it’s known for its aromas of caramel candy, charred oak, ripe berries, and dried cherries. The palate is centered on notes of caramel apples, chocolate fudge, candied orange peels, wine esters, dried cherries, and oak. The finish is long and warm, ending with a mix of dark chocolate, orange zest, and ripe fruits. Best enjoyed neat with a splash or two of water, this is the type of whiskey drinkers eagerly await each year.

Buy it here

Kings County Barrel Strength

Kings County Barrel Strength
Kings County

Made in Brooklyn, New York, Kings County Barrel Strength is a limited-edition, cask strength bourbon that belongs on your home bar cart. It starts with a mash bill of 80% organic corn and 20% malted barley. Distilled in traditional copper pot stills, this bourbon blend includes whiskeys matured between 4 and 10 years. The result is a nuanced 120-133-proof (depending on the batch) whiskey that has a nose of toasted marshmallows, caramelized sugar, toasted vanilla beans, brown sugar, baking spices, and charred oak. Sipping it brings notes of oaky wood, wintry spices, dried cherries, raisins, and sticky toffee pudding. The finish is lingering and warm, ending with a mix of chocolate fudge, dried fruits, and sweet treacle. A whiskey like this deserves to be sipped neat with a splash or two of water.

Buy it here

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig

If you only purchase one high-proof bourbon on this list, make it Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. Depending on the batch, this popular release can range from 115 to 140 proof. It all begins with a mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley. It doesn’t have an age statement, but it’s believed to be around 10-12 years old. The result is a high-proof, uncut, non-chill-filtered bourbon that opens with notes of raisins, candied orange peel, toffee, orchard fruit, and oak. The palate is a symphony of flavors including brown sugar, caramel, toasted vanilla beans, cracked black pepper, and oak. The finish is long and warm, ending with a perfect balance of spice and sweetness.

Buy it here

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He’s been writing professional Read Full Bio
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