Cheers to a classic cocktail turning 125 (and a fitting recipe)

The Cuba Libre is a classic cocktail recipe if there ever was one. And the iconic drink is in an extra spirited mood as it just turned 125. Fortunately, the drink doesn’t look a day over 100.

The story goes that an American soldier first ordered the drink in Havana back in 1900. When others asked what it was, somebody proudly proclaimed that it was a Cuba Libre. A classic three-ingredient cocktail was born.

The original recipe called for BACARDI rum and that continues to be a popular option for the drink today. We love the mix of the spirit, the cherry and molasses notes of cola, and the kick of lime. If there was every a drink to toast the last days of summer, this is it.

Read on for the full recipe, now 125 years old.

BACARDI Cuba Libre

This cocktail is so easy to make you probably already have the ingredients kicking around in your kitchen. Feel free to mess around with the cola choice but the classic recipes tend to stress Coke.

Ingredients:

2 ounces BACARDÍ Gold Rum

4 ounces cola

2 lime wedges

Lime wedge as garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice, and squeeze in the lime wedges. Pour in the BACARDÍ Gold Rum, followed by chilled cola. Give it all a gentle stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

