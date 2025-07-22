Here’s the lineup for the highly-anticipated 2025 Bourbon County beer drop

It’s official, the 2025 Bourbon County Stout beers are here. The annual release from Goose Island, one of the most anticipated in the craft beer movement, involves six mouth-watering barrel-aged stout beers. This year’s drop touches on everything from baklava to praline.

The release of a half-dozen beers is intriguing, per usual. The 2025 lineup includes the original stout, one inspired by cherries jubilee, and one that tastes like chocolate praline. There’s also a beer inspired by baklava, a double barrel stout aged in bourbon barrels from Heaven Hill Distillery, and a reserve stout aged in American whiskey barrels from Parker’s Heritage Collection.

Big beer fans will find a lot to like in this year’s drop. Once again, the label has teamed up with some of the best American whiskey producers American whiskey producers in the game, maturing their beers in these spent spirit barrels in the name of complexity and sophistication. If you like a sipping beer with tons of layers, this is your lineup.

“This year’s release of Bourbon County Brand Stout is especially exciting for me as brewmaster because it leans so deeply into the heart of our recipes and what we aim to capture in every variant,” says Goose Island brewmaster Daryl Hoedtke. “This year’s lineup is built around ingredients that each highlight a key characteristic of our bourbon barrel-aged stout.”

Goose Island Beer Co. is based in Chicago and started in 1988. The Bourbon County Stout releases have become a hallmark of the label, the first one dating back to 2008. The barrel-aged beers are a favorite among the brewing team, who have been experimenting with the style since the early 90s.

