BMW turns motorcycle parts into a bold espresso machine

This limited-run espresso machine uses real BMW motorcycle parts

Looking for an extra boost when making your morning shot of espresso? A bold new espresso machine, the Big Coffee Boxer, has just dropped, using real parts from BMW’s largest-ever boxer engine. This innovative collaboration between BMW Motorrad and ECM brings a high-torque espresso machine to your kitchen, but there’s a catch. Only 80 hand-made units of the Big Coffee Boxer espresso machine will be manufactured in this limited run.

Crafted using real engine components from the original BMW R 18 engine, the Big Coffee Boxer blends mechanical engineering with coffee culture for an incredible experience. Though this seems like a gimmick, this functional espresso machine truly works using original parts from the R18’s massive two-cylinder engine. Another unique feature is that this espresso machine contains dual boilers, allowing you to pull a shot of espresso and steam milk at the same time. The machine features a pressure dial for each boiler, and the option to use either a refillable water tank or a direct water supply.

Beyond its functionality, this espresso machine will surely turn heads off of aesthetics alone. Mounted on a sleek metal frame and equipped with a seemingly floating drip tray, the Big Coffee Boxer is a one-of-a-kind fusion that will appeal to both motorcycle and espresso enthusiasts. The Big Coffee Boxer is priced at EUR 7,900.00 (approximately $9,200 USD) and is available for purchase exclusively through ECM’s Exclusiv Line dealers. Once the 80-unit limited-time run is over, there are currently no plans for the production of more Big Coffee Boxer machines.

