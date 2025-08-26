Blue Run’s latest release flips bourbon tradition with a gin barrel twist

There are unique whiskeys, and then there is Blue Run Spirits’ newest expression. That’s because this boundary-pushing whiskey began as a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. Nothing seems strange there, right? Well, things got a little wacky when the distillers decided to finish it not on rum, cognac, or even port casks. Instead, they opted for ex-gin barrels.

Blue Run Spirits Glimmer

It’s called Blue Run Spirits Glimmer, and this 103.2-proof whiskey is perfect for both fans of sweet corn-centric bourbon and floral, piney gin. The first barrel-finished bourbon from the distillery began as the brand’s micro-batch, barrel proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It was finished in Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin barrels, which previously held the popular gin for between seven and twelve months.

According to Blue Run, the result is a multi-layered, complex whiskey that begins with a nose of botanical gin and pine-like aromas. Sipping it reveals flavors like honey, cardamom, and light floral, herbal notes. The finish is warm, lingering, and features flavors like barrel char and sweet cocoa.

“The barrels used in most secondary finishes tend to accentuate the base notes of the whiskey,” said Shaylyn Gammon, Coors Spirits Co. Head of Whiskey Development and Innovation.

“I chose to use gin barrels because I wanted the liquid to deliver a fresh take on a classic—whether sipped neat or in a cocktail.”

Where can I buy it?

Blue Run Glimmer will be available at select retailers throughout the US this month for the suggested retail price of $149.99 for a 750ml bottle. A limited-edition expression, fewer than 90 cases of this uniquely finished bourbon will be made available to the public.