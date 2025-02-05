 Skip to main content
Add some spice to your tequila with the Bleeding Heart cocktail

With Frenso chili and cilantro, this cocktail has a bite to it

By
Red chilis
Jessica Lewis/Pexels / Pexels

There’s a new tequila in town: Marcado 28, from Michelin star chef Michael Voltaggio. Made from 100% blue Weber agave, the tequila comes in blanco and reposado expressions and is designed for use in cocktails as well as for sipping neat.

Voltaggio created the spirit along with co-founder Ron Roy. “We’re very proud of what we created together, including how we cooked together, drank together, and spent time together,” Voltaggio said. “It’s a blending of cultures, the forging of friendships and building bigger tables without borders to enjoy the spirit of Marcado 28 together. This is Tequila for the people. Salud.”

To demonstrate its use in mixed drinks, Voltaggio has come up with a cocktail to celebrate the flavors of tequila. The Bleeding Heart adds bold flavors of Fresno chili and cilantro to blood orange and lime juice, all sweetened with agave nectar to set off the blanco tequila. If you love Mexican flavors and are looking for the ideal pairing for your next taco night, or if you’re a tequila fan looking to branch out from the traditional margaritas, then this savory-infused option will be right up your alley.

Bleeding Heart

Marcado 28

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila
  • 2 ounces fresh blood orange juice or blood orange purée
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce light agave nectar
  • 10 cilantro leaves
  • 1 slice Fresno chili plus 1 slice for garnish

Method:

  1. In a mixing glass muddle chili with cilantro, add remaining ingredients.
  2. Shake vigorously over ice and double strain into cocktail glass filled with ice.
  3. Garnish with slice of chili and a dehydrated blood orange slice.

