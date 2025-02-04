 Skip to main content
Celebrate Beyoncé’s Grammy win with this rye cocktail

All hail Queen Bey

By
Dear Irving on Broadway
Dear Irving on Broadway

This week was a big one for Beyoncé, who finally won a well deserved and long overdue Grammy for Album of the Year. Honoring 2024’s Cowboy Carter, which also won Best Country Album, Beyoncé appeared on stage with her daughter Blue Ivy to accept the award, and has been roundly celebrated by fellow Grammy attendees and fans around the world for her beloved album.

In a nod to all things Queen Bey, the new outpost of the celebrated New York cocktail bar Dear Irving on Broadway has come up with a drink featuring her own SirDavis whisky,  created by Bar Director and Beyoncé lover Meaghan Dorman. Named The Victor Was Written, the cocktail features bourbon, honey, and unsuual pecan & chicory bitters as well as the rye whisky. It has some classy additions too, like a touch of salt in the honey for balance and a honeycomb square for a garnish which will appeal to any Beyoncé fans in the know.

If you can’t make it to New York to try the cocktail for yourself in person, then the bar has also shared the recipe so you can recreate it at home and raise a glass to an iconic artist and her award-winning album.

The Victor Was Written

Dear Irving on Broadway

Ingredients:

  • 2 dashes pecan & chicory bitters
  • .25 oz salted Tupelo honey
  • 1.75 oz SirDavis American Whiskey
  • .25 oz Kings County Peated Bourbon
  • Honeycomb square

Method:

Build in a rocks glass by adding all ingredients over a large ice cube and stirring to chill. Garnish with a honeycomb square on a gold pick.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
