 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This incredible app helps you ‘steal’ recipes from almost any website

Finally get all of your online recipes organized with this easy app

Lindsay Parrill
By

Once upon a time, there were no computers or phones, tablets, or Apple watches. No Food Network websites, annoyingly frequent subscription emails, superfluous apps, or online grocery store newsletters. Recipes were discovered and passed on through printed note cards, lovingly handwritten by friends and neighbors, or simply snipped from an actual newspaper or magazine. If you saw or tasted something you wanted to make yourself, you asked the cook for the recipe and tucked it into a charming countertop recipe box.

Interpunct/Flickr

These days, it’s not quite that simple. Between the thousands of food blogger sites, online cookbooks, and YouTube tutorials, it’s very easy for the recipes that piqued our interest to fall through the cracks. With the best of intentions, we pin, we screenshot, we save, we copy and paste, only to end up with so many random links and photos that we end up overwhelmed, frustratingly deleting them and ordering DoorDash. If this chaos sounds as familiar to you as it did us, rest assured that there’s an answer to this problem of online recipe organization.

Copy Me That is a free online service and app that will store all of your online recipes in one tidy place. With a quick download and add to your browser bar, Copy Me That will appear every time you browse food recipes on any website. A little click of the icon, and that recipe will automatically save into your own personalized recipe folder. Not only that, but it will also organize them however you choose, create shopping lists for you, and help you plan your meals. Easily used on both Apple and Android devices, Copy Me That syncs across all your devices, making it an incredibly easy tool to use.

So if getting organized was on your list of New Year’s resolutions, we just made it a whole lot easier for you. At least when it comes to recipes. Your linen closet you’ll have to tackle yourself.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
5 incredible tequila recipes you’ve definitely never heard of
Corralejo Tequila Tropical being mixed with.
How You Can Help Fight Cocoa Slavery With Tasty Chocolate Banana Pancakes
sweet chick banana chocolate chip pancakes feat x tonys chocolonely credit
Meet EatOkra, an App Highlighting Black-Owned Restaurants
Janique and Anthony Edwards of EatOkra with son on a couch.
The 9 Best Keurig Coffee Makers in 2022
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker on kitchen counter.
Warm up your Christmas gathering with these hot alcoholic drinks
A Toasted Ghost Cocoa cocktail in a mug.
The problem with donating food during the holiday season
food donation is a year round event joel muniz 3k3l2brxmwq unsplash
The types of mushrooms you can (and can’t) eat
A mushroom in the wild.
It’s seafood pasta season: These are the tasty meals you should be cooking
Tray of fish and seafood on ice.
12 delicious foods high in vitamin E for skin, hair, and heart health
bottle of Olive oil.
Want to stay trim during the holiday season? 7 easy tips to help you eat smart
style tips for holiday party outfits christmas
Why are YouTube cooks better than you? We have the secret
how to reheat tamales different ways man making dinner and opening oven
Add these no-carb foods to your diet: A complete guide
Meat and poultry served on a chopping board.
The low-carb diet guide: How to eat better and optimize your health
Large steak on an open grill.