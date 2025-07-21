 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Is training every day actually hurting your gains?

How often should you work out for the best results?

By
Man laying on workout bench doing chest presses with dumbbells
Marcus Chan / Pexels

More is always better, right? With working out, there is some debate around training frequency. When it comes to exercise, the CDC shares that “Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, such as 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Adults also need 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.”

As a personal trainer, I do agree that this recommendation is reasonable for the average person looking to live a healthy lifestyle. But what about those who are chasing more ambitious fitness goals? Is it bad to work out every day? Keep reading to find out!

Does daily training hurt your gains?

man in gym doing incline push up on a workout ball
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Training every day might seem like a sign of commitment, but it can actually stall your progress. Muscle growth happens during rest, not during the workout itself. When you lift weights, you create tiny tears in the muscle fibers. These fibers need time to repair, and that repair process is what builds stronger, larger muscles. Without proper recovery, you’re constantly breaking down muscle tissue without giving your body a chance to rebuild it.

Recommended Videos

Daily training also increases your risk of fatigue, hormone disruption, and injuries. Over time, the stress from nonstop workouts can raise cortisol levels, which interferes with muscle building and fat loss. You may also notice a plateau in strength, slower recovery, or nagging aches that don’t go away.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

This doesn’t mean you should stop moving every day. But lifting intensely or engaging in demanding cardio sessions without rest can sabotage your results. A well-structured training plan always includes recovery to support long-term progress.

Signs you’re overtraining without realizing it

Man taking break from running working out walking wearing weighted vest outdoors in city near train track
Z R 10 / Shutterstock

Overtraining often creeps in quietly. You might feel more tired than usual or notice your motivation is slipping. Soreness that lingers for days or a constant feeling of fatigue can signal your body isn’t bouncing back properly. Poor sleep, mood swings, or an increased resting heart rate are also red flags.

If your performance is declining instead of improving despite consistent effort, your body is likely telling you it needs more rest.

How often should you actually lift weights?

man barbell lifting weigh
Vido Boskovic / Pexels

Most people see optimal results by lifting weights three to five times a week. This frequency allows enough stimulus to promote muscle growth while still giving your body time to recover. For beginners, three full-body sessions per week are usually plenty. More advanced lifters may split their workouts into muscle groups and train more often.

The key is not just how often you lift but how well you recover between sessions. Quality matters more than quantity.

How to make the most of your rest days

Man stretching in workout clothes
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Rest days don’t have to mean doing nothing — they’re a chance to actively support recovery. Gentle activities like walking, stretching, or mobility work can keep your body moving without adding stress. Hydration, quality sleep, and adequate protein intake are essential for muscle repair.

Use rest days to check in with how you’re feeling physically and mentally. Prioritize low-stress habits like reading, mindfulness, or a relaxing hobby. Rest isn’t a setback — it’s an essential part of building strength.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Short on time? Arnie’s 20-minute full-body workout hits hard and fast
If all you have is 20 minutes, you can still torch every muscle in your body with this killer dumbbell workout
Man doing bicep curl in gym - one arm unilateral with a dumbbell

Even if you don’t have much time in your busy schedule, recent research reveals that just five minutes of daily bodyweight exercises can enhance both fitness and mental health, even when you spend hours sitting during the day. In this study, participants performed progressive variations of the humble press-up, calf raises, sit-ups, and squats. In another study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers concluded that 11 minutes of daily exercise or 75 minutes a week significantly lowered the risk of early mortality and helped prevent stroke, heart disease, and some cancers compared to being sedentary. 

What can 20 minutes of exercise do for your health?

Read more
Strength, cardio, and VO2 max: An expert’s guide to total fitness for beginners
Get expert tips to start your workout plan and get closer to achieving your goals
Rick Douglass Chief Clinical Officer fitness expert

Whether you’re a beginner or it’s been a while, getting started with exercise and trying to stay dedicated to your routine requires commitment. Where do you start, and what exercises should you do? Should you do both cardio and strength training? After an autoimmune bone condition and a car accident where someone ran a red light, I was left unable to walk with a collapsed hip and a major hip injury. Being in a wheelchair for two years, just the thought of going through physical therapy seemed completely overwhelming. 

I felt like a beginner learning to walk, squat, and move my body again after surgery, especially because my bones and muscles on that left side had badly weakened and atrophied over time, similar to what astronauts can experience in space entering zero gravity, but unfortunately, I didn’t get to fly in a spaceship. Astronauts perform special exercises and movements in space to try to combat this degeneration.

Read more
How do you keep the weight off years later? Researchers reveal a surprising tool
Blue plate with word blocks text weight loss on white background with green leaf

Several factors influence body weight and weight loss, including hormones, diet, nutrition, stress, and gut bacteria. Researchers have found a link between obesity and the gut microbiota, which refers to the bacteria present in the stomach and intestines. Research also shows that exercise promotes weight loss and improves body composition over time. We hear about numerous products and supplements with bold marketing claims about how they accelerate weight loss, and it’s difficult to distinguish between what works, what’s evidence-based, and what’s simply hype and hearsay. 

Recently, researchers explored whether wearing a weighted vest during weight loss could influence long-term weight loss maintenance. In other words, does wearing a weighted vest while you’re actively losing weight and taking part in a weight loss program promote more sustained weight loss over time and even years later? Let’s delve into the research.

Read more