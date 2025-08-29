The only cable machine workout guide beginners actually need

When first getting started, the gym can be a daunting place, as there is so much equipment to choose from. Which is the best option for your goals? As a personal trainer, I have worked with many people just starting their fitness journey, and the cable machine is one I frequently include in their programs.

So, what exactly is a cable machine, and how can it help you get fitter and stronger? Keep reading to learn how to use cable machine exercises to look and feel your best!

What is a cable machine?

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Strength training may help you develop strong bones, manage your weight, enhance your quality of life, manage chronic conditions, and sharpen your thinking skills.” One effective way to engage in strength training is through using a cable machine.

A cable machine is a versatile piece of gym equipment that uses a system of pulleys and adjustable weights to provide resistance for a wide variety of exercises. Unlike free weights, cables allow for smooth, controlled movements in multiple directions with continuous resistance, making them beginner-friendly while still effective for strength, toning, and muscle growth. One of the biggest advantages of cable machines is their adaptability: you can adjust the height, angle, and weight to target nearly any muscle group safely and efficiently.

Some of the most popular attachments you would use with a cable machine include the following:

Straight bar: ideal for curls, presses, and rows

Rope attachment: commonly used for tricep pushdowns or face pulls

Single handles: perfect for unilateral exercises and improving balance

Lat pulldown bar: designed for pulling exercises that target the back and shoulders.

Learning how to use these attachments opens up countless exercise options for a full-body workout.

What are the benefits and downsides of a cable machine?

Benefits

Allows for smooth, controlled movements that are easy on the joints

Provides constant tension on muscles throughout the full range of motion

Highly versatile, with adjustable pulleys and multiple attachments for full-body workouts

Ideal for beginners, as exercises can be done safely with lighter weights

Supports unilateral training, helping correct strength imbalances between sides

Can be used for both strength and functional exercises

Downsides

Typically cannot match the maximum load potential of free weights for building raw strength

Requires space and access, which may not be available at all gyms or home setups

Can be intimidating for beginners due to multiple attachments and adjustable settings

Some exercises may feel less natural than with free weights

Overreliance on cables may reduce stabilizer muscle development compared to free weight exercises

Cable machines are great for controlled, versatile workouts, but they do have limitations for heavy lifting and stabilizer training.

5 upper-body cable machine exercises to include in your routine

Cable chest fly

This exercise targets the chest and helps improve muscle definition.

Instructions:

Stand between two pulleys set at chest height with handles in each hand. Step forward slightly and bring your hands together in front of your chest in a hugging motion, keeping a slight bend in the elbows. Slowly return to the starting position.

Cable lat pulldown

This exercise strengthens the back and biceps.

Instructions:

Sit at the lat pulldown station and grasp the bar with a wide overhand grip. Pull the bar down to your chest while keeping your back straight and shoulders down. Slowly release your arms back into a straightened position before repeating.

Cable row

This exercise targets the middle back, biceps, and rear delts.

Instructions:

Attach a close-grip handle to a low pulley. Sit with your knees slightly bent and pull the handle toward your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Return slowly.

Cable tricep pushdown

This exercise isolates the triceps effectively.

Instructions:

Stand facing the machine with a rope or straight bar attached to a high pulley. Grasp the attachment with your elbows at a 90-degree angle. Push the attachment down until your arms are fully extended, keeping elbows close to your body.

Cable bicep curl

This exercise focuses on building bicep strength and size.

Instructions:

Attach a straight bar to a low pulley. Stand upright and curl the bar toward your chest, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Avoid swinging your body, and slowly lower the bar before completing another rep.

5 effective lower-body cable machine exercises

Cable squat

This exercise strengthens your quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Attach a rope or handle to a low pulley. Hold it at chest height and perform a standard squat, keeping your weight in your heels against the resistance. Return to standing.

Cable kickback

This exercise targets the glutes and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Attach an ankle strap to a low pulley. Facing the machine, hinge forward a bit at your hips, and extend one leg backward and up, feeling a burn in your glute. Bring your leg back to the starting position, repeat for a set amount of reps, and then switch sides.

Cable lunge

This exercise strengthens the quads and glutes and promotes core stability.

Instructions:

Attach handles to a low pulley. Step back into a lunge while holding the handles at shoulder height. Push through the balls of your foot to come back to standing before repeating on the other side.

Cable leg adduction

This exercise focuses on the inner thighs and stabilizers.

Instructions:

Attach an ankle strap to a low pulley. Stand with your side facing the machine and bring your leg across your body against the resistance, keeping a slight bend in your knee. Return slowly, and then repeat on the other side for reps.

Cable hamstring curl

This exercise targets the hamstrings and improves posterior chain strength.

Instructions: