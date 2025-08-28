How to run faster in HYROX and crush your race time

HYROX is a fitness race that is growing in popularity worldwide. Many people enjoy the combination of endurance and strength, making it a well-rounded choice for both athletes and casual gym-goers alike. As a personal trainer and workout enthusiast myself, I love seeing any new physical activity emerge that gets people excited about taking care of their health and challenging themselves.

If you have completed a HYROX before and are looking to beat your time, keep reading to discover how to improve your HYROX running speed!

How far do you run in a HYROX race?

A standard HYROX race includes 8 kilometers of running, divided into eight 1-kilometer segments. Each running segment is followed by a functional workout station, such as sled pushes, rowing, or burpees.

Recommended Videos

The combination of running and strength exercises tests both your endurance and overall fitness. While it is tempting to give each run your all, participants are encouraged to pace themselves carefully, balancing speed with energy for each workout station to maintain performance throughout the race.

Proper training should focus on both running stamina and strength conditioning. Preparing for the full distance requires gradually building your endurance while practicing the specific workout stations to handle the intensity efficiently.

What is a good pace for HYROX splits?

When planning HYROX splits for men, a good pace depends on fitness level, race goals, and the combination of running and functional stations. For most competitive male participants, aiming for 4:30–5:30 minutes per kilometer is a solid target. This pace allows you to have enough energy to complete the eight workout stations effectively without burning out early, too.

If you are more of a beginner, slightly slower splits around 5:30–6:00 minutes per kilometer may be more realistic. The key is consistency: try to maintain a similar pace across all eight running segments, adjusting only if a station requires more exertion.

It is also important to practice transitioning between running and stations in training. Both when you are training and during the race itself, focus on steady breathing, an efficient stride, and pacing strategies that allow you to recover quickly at each functional exercise. This simple strategy will help ensure that you can finish the HYROX race strongly without fatigue affecting your performance.

Proven ways to improve your run speed

Improving your run speed for HYROX requires a combination of structured training, technique refinement, and strategic pacing. Since you likely already have experience with the race, the focus should be on optimizing your performance rather than just building a basic level of endurance.

Interval training is one of the most effective ways to increase speed. Incorporate high-intensity intervals on the treadmill or outdoors, alternating between sprinting at near-max effort and slower recovery periods that could be a jog or walk. This improves your cardiovascular capacity, running economy, and lactic acid tolerance, which are crucial for the repeated bursts of running in HYROX.

Tempo runs are also valuable. Sustained runs at a challenging but manageable pace train your body to maintain a faster speed for longer durations, improving both mental and physical stamina. For HYROX, practicing 1–2 km tempo segments can simulate race conditions.

Zone 2 runs have made a notable difference for many HYROX athletes. While many consider them boring, sustaining whatever speed keeps your heart rate in zone 2 for a long period of time, such as the total 8 km you will run during a race, will help you get faster over time and improve your endurance. Your zone 2 runs could also be considered recovery runs since they aren’t as hard on the body as interval training and tempo runs.

Finally, pay attention to running form. Optimize stride length, cadence, and posture to reduce energy waste. Practicing proper pacing and incorporating brick-style sessions that combine running with HYROX-specific exercises will ensure you can sustain higher speeds throughout the race.

Sample training routine to boost performance

While your HYROX workout plan should be individualized based on your lifestyle, current abilities, and specific goals, here’s a detailed sample training routine that you can use as a base to work on getting faster in HYROX.

Monday: Interval running on the treadmill. Warm up for 10 minutes, then do 8 x 400 meters at near-max effort with 90 seconds of walking or light jogging in between. Cool down for 10 minutes and stretch.

Tuesday: Strength training focusing on the lower body and core. Perform 4 sets each of squats, deadlifts, lunges, and weighted planks. Include accessory work like kettlebell swings and glute bridges to improve power and stability.

Wednesday: Steady-state tempo run. Warm up 10 minutes, then run 3–4 kilometers at a challenging pace slightly slower than race pace. Finish with 10 minutes of light jogging and mobility work.

Thursday: Functional conditioning circuit. Combine sled pushes, rowing, wall balls, and burpees in a timed circuit for 30–40 minutes. Focus on transitioning quickly between exercises to mimic race conditions.

Friday: Recovery or light cross-training. Consider swimming, cycling, or yoga to aid recovery while maintaining aerobic conditioning.

Saturday: Long zone 2 run with pacing focus. Run 6–8 kilometers at a controlled pace, practicing even splits and steady breathing.

Sunday: Rest day for full recovery. Include foam rolling and stretching to prepare for the upcoming week.

Frequently asked questions

What is the fastest HYROX time?

As of 2025, ROXLYFE reports that “Hunter McIntyre holds the world record in the Men’s Pro division with a time of 53:22m. This was set in Stockholm on 2nd December 2023, and is one of the longest standing overall world records in HYROX.”

What is a tempo run for HYROX?

A tempo run for HYROX is a steady, challenging run performed at a pace slightly slower than race speed. It trains your body to maintain higher intensity for longer periods, improves lactate threshold, and simulates race conditions. Tempo runs help enhance endurance and prepare you for sustained effort during the event.

What is the average HYROX time?

The average HYROX time for men is approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes. This estimate encompasses a range of fitness levels and experience among participants. Elite athletes often complete the race in under 60 minutes, with top times approaching 53 minutes.