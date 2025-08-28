 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How to run faster in HYROX and crush your race time

Utilize these effective running tips to achieve a PR

By
running shoes people exercising jumping group class outdoors
Runffwpu / Pexels

HYROX is a fitness race that is growing in popularity worldwide. Many people enjoy the combination of endurance and strength, making it a well-rounded choice for both athletes and casual gym-goers alike. As a personal trainer and workout enthusiast myself, I love seeing any new physical activity emerge that gets people excited about taking care of their health and challenging themselves.

If you have completed a HYROX before and are looking to beat your time, keep reading to discover how to improve your HYROX running speed!

How far do you run in a HYROX race?

man running HYROX
Grace Anne Bobadilla / Unsplash

A standard HYROX race includes 8 kilometers of running, divided into eight 1-kilometer segments. Each running segment is followed by a functional workout station, such as sled pushes, rowing, or burpees.

Recommended Videos

The combination of running and strength exercises tests both your endurance and overall fitness. While it is tempting to give each run your all, participants are encouraged to pace themselves carefully, balancing speed with energy for each workout station to maintain performance throughout the race.

Proper training should focus on both running stamina and strength conditioning. Preparing for the full distance requires gradually building your endurance while practicing the specific workout stations to handle the intensity efficiently.

What is a good pace for HYROX splits?

HYROX race.
Unsplash

When planning HYROX splits for men, a good pace depends on fitness level, race goals, and the combination of running and functional stations. For most competitive male participants, aiming for 4:30–5:30 minutes per kilometer is a solid target. This pace allows you to have enough energy to complete the eight workout stations effectively without burning out early, too.

If you are more of a beginner, slightly slower splits around 5:30–6:00 minutes per kilometer may be more realistic. The key is consistency: try to maintain a similar pace across all eight running segments, adjusting only if a station requires more exertion.

It is also important to practice transitioning between running and stations in training. Both when you are training and during the race itself, focus on steady breathing, an efficient stride, and pacing strategies that allow you to recover quickly at each functional exercise. This simple strategy will help ensure that you can finish the HYROX race strongly without fatigue affecting your performance.

Proven ways to improve your run speed

man running outdoors
Olly Man / Pexels

Improving your run speed for HYROX requires a combination of structured training, technique refinement, and strategic pacing. Since you likely already have experience with the race, the focus should be on optimizing your performance rather than just building a basic level of endurance.

Interval training is one of the most effective ways to increase speed. Incorporate high-intensity intervals on the treadmill or outdoors, alternating between sprinting at near-max effort and slower recovery periods that could be a jog or walk. This improves your cardiovascular capacity, running economy, and lactic acid tolerance, which are crucial for the repeated bursts of running in HYROX.

Related: 
Barbell vs. dumbbell bench press: Which one is best for your strength goals?

Tempo runs are also valuable. Sustained runs at a challenging but manageable pace train your body to maintain a faster speed for longer durations, improving both mental and physical stamina. For HYROX, practicing 1–2 km tempo segments can simulate race conditions.

Zone 2 runs have made a notable difference for many HYROX athletes. While many consider them boring, sustaining whatever speed keeps your heart rate in zone 2 for a long period of time, such as the total 8 km you will run during a race, will help you get faster over time and improve your endurance. Your zone 2 runs could also be considered recovery runs since they aren’t as hard on the body as interval training and tempo runs.

Finally, pay attention to running form. Optimize stride length, cadence, and posture to reduce energy waste. Practicing proper pacing and incorporating brick-style sessions that combine running with HYROX-specific exercises will ensure you can sustain higher speeds throughout the race.

Sample training routine to boost performance

man running jogging outdoors
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

While your HYROX workout plan should be individualized based on your lifestyle, current abilities, and specific goals, here’s a detailed sample training routine that you can use as a base to work on getting faster in HYROX.

Monday: Interval running on the treadmill. Warm up for 10 minutes, then do 8 x 400 meters at near-max effort with 90 seconds of walking or light jogging in between. Cool down for 10 minutes and stretch.

Tuesday: Strength training focusing on the lower body and core. Perform 4 sets each of squats, deadlifts, lunges, and weighted planks. Include accessory work like kettlebell swings and glute bridges to improve power and stability.

Wednesday: Steady-state tempo run. Warm up 10 minutes, then run 3–4 kilometers at a challenging pace slightly slower than race pace. Finish with 10 minutes of light jogging and mobility work.

Thursday: Functional conditioning circuit. Combine sled pushes, rowing, wall balls, and burpees in a timed circuit for 30–40 minutes. Focus on transitioning quickly between exercises to mimic race conditions.

Friday: Recovery or light cross-training. Consider swimming, cycling, or yoga to aid recovery while maintaining aerobic conditioning.

Saturday: Long zone 2 run with pacing focus. Run 6–8 kilometers at a controlled pace, practicing even splits and steady breathing.

Sunday: Rest day for full recovery. Include foam rolling and stretching to prepare for the upcoming week.

Frequently asked questions

sled push indoors athletes HYROX
Leo Lee / Unsplash

What is the fastest HYROX time?

As of 2025, ROXLYFE reports that “Hunter McIntyre holds the world record in the Men’s Pro division with a time of 53:22m.  This was set in Stockholm on 2nd December 2023, and is one of the longest standing overall world records in HYROX.”

What is a tempo run for HYROX?

A tempo run for HYROX is a steady, challenging run performed at a pace slightly slower than race speed. It trains your body to maintain higher intensity for longer periods, improves lactate threshold, and simulates race conditions. Tempo runs help enhance endurance and prepare you for sustained effort during the event.

What is the average HYROX time?

The average HYROX time for men is approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes. This estimate encompasses a range of fitness levels and experience among participants. Elite athletes often complete the race in under 60 minutes, with top times approaching 53 minutes.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

From chatbot to gym coach: Can ChatGPT-5 streamline your fitness routine?
ChatGPT-5 — A cost-effective intelligent AI fitness coach?
gpt-5

The other day, I was playing with my little three-year-old nephew, and he pointed to the robot vacuum cleaner at the other end of the room in amazement. “Robot?” he inquired, which made me smile. The rapidly advancing technology we have today is pretty impressive when you really think about it. 

OpenAI has launched the new ChatGPT-5 with improved writing, coding, reasoning, and more. The latest intelligence model could change our fitness routines, and many gym buffs are saying it could even replace your coach, providing motivation, meal plans, workout schedules, and beyond. 

Read more
Cycling is fun and good for your health — here’s the research on pedal power
From lowering stress to strengthening your legs, there are plenty of reasons to get on the bike and pedal.
bicycle on path

Cycling is an excellent way to get some exercise in the great outdoors. You can pedal around your city and get your muscles moving. I’ve always loved cycling, and writing this is making me want to fix my tire, so I can get back on the bike again. It’s a fun way to travel around that offers numerous benefits over driving a car. From scenic routes to trips across the country, here are the benefits of this ever-popular childhood pastime.

What are the benefits of cycling?

Read more
How many minutes of exercise lifts your mood? What science says
Lift your spirits with the power of exercise
post workout recovery

I always feel a little more positive and productive after exercising. Even a short yoga session or a jog around the block perks up my mood and just feels good in general. The benefits of exercise extend far beyond the mood-boosting endorphins, and our muscles were designed to move, which helps nutrients flow to our joints and keeps us more flexible over time.

Researchers explored how exercise affects the symptoms of depression, and you might be surprised by just how little time it takes to get those mood-boosting benefits. You don’t have to run and lift weights for an hour to put a pep in your step and lift your spirits. Let’s delve into the research.

Read more