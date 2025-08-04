Is HYROX replacing CrossFit? Why this fitness pro says yes

Move over, CrossFit, HYROX is in town. Lately, HYROX has become increasingly popular as people from all walks of life are more interested in trying different ways to elevate their fitness. HYROX is a global functional fitness race that starts with 1 km of running before you complete a workout station. You repeat the 1km run and the workout station eight times, powering through moves like burpee broad jumps, rowing, sled push, and the Farmer’s carry. In total, you’re running 8km, but there’s no restriction on finishing time and no entry qualifications or requirements, making it beginner-friendly.

Interview with HYROX competitor Rachel Evans

We caught up with experienced HYROX competitor Rachel Evans to discuss why HYROX is gaining popularity and eclipsing CrossFit’s spotlight. Rachel Evans holds a degree in exercise science and multiple high-level certifications (ACSM, NASM, FMS). She’s raced in sevaral HYROX events and helped The Edge Fitness Clubs at Pike Creek launch their HYROX affiliate program. As an exercise physiologist and certified trainer with The Edge Fitness Clubs, Evans delves into the science behind why the fixed-event format and structure of HYROX are safer and more functional in the long term compared to other types of exercise.

Recommended Videos

The Manual: As an exercise physiologist and certified trainer, what are your favorite benefits?

Rachel Evans: HYROX and hybrid training are effective ways to achieve a well-rounded and maintainable fitness routine. Strength training is included and should work both muscular endurance and muscular strength and power, which is required for muscle and bone health, overall metabolism, balance, and more. Cardio-type exercises are also included, which are necessary for heart and lung health. Plenty of people will only do resistance training and will neglect their cardiorespiratory fitness, or vice versa.

Another favorite benefit is the community. HYROX has created a brand of fitness racing with a large emphasis on community, from the races themselves, with the option to compete as a team and the supportive energy at every event, to the small group training classes offered at affiliate gyms. It’s incredibly inclusive, functional, and accessible to anyone and everyone. Community can be a huge factor in people staying consistent; it makes training fun and provides accountability and motivation.

TM: Why do you feel HYROX is replacing CrossFit these days? What sets HYROX apart?

Rachel Evans: Personally, I love to see it. I’ve never been a supporter of CrossFit because of my education in exercise science, additional background in strength and conditioning, plus years of experience as a trainer. The whole premise of CrossFit (training to be elite at all forms of exercise or competition via high-volume workouts) is the definition of how to overtrain, which increases the risk of injury. Overtraining can also lead to mental health issues, such as depression and extreme fatigue that can last for months.

Also, Olympic lifting is a main feature of CrossFit workouts. Olympic lifts are highly advanced skills that require time, correct instruction, and consistent coaching to master. CrossFit affiliates don’t have the best track record of providing safe, adequate, and professional coaching of these movements for novices. As a trainer, I’ve encountered countless cases of CrossFit-related injuries and overtraining that have required surgery and physical therapy.

Fitness should be sustainable for a lifetime, and I’ve never found CrossFit to be sustainable for most people. Over the last several years, there has been a shift in fitness trends, and people have started embracing a more holistic, balanced approach to fitness, with the goal of minimizing injuries and optimizing overall health.

Exercise is for everyone. Exercise is medicine. Fitness, at its core, should be functional and sustainable for a lifetime. The mission statement for HYROX is HYROX for Everybody.

HYROX accomplishes this in a few ways :

It’s a standard race format that doesn’t change. There are no surprises.

Emphasis on functional movements, not highly advanced movements.

There’s no time limit for race completion.

Adaptive divisions have been added for HYROX athletes with disabilities. Participants submit an explanation of their condition, and HYROX adapts the race format as needed for that individual to compete fairly, safely, and successfully.

There’s no need to officially register and compete in a HYROX race. Anyone can enjoy the HYROX community via affiliate gyms offering HYROX group classes.

Online training programs are also available for a reasonable price for all fitness levels and goals.

TM: Why are big box gyms like The Edge embracing HYROX?

Rachel Evans: It’s a great business opportunity! Many fitness trends come and go because they aren’t sustainable. HYROX/hybrid training focuses on all aspects of fitness at reasonable volumes, which can improve long-term, overall health. Up to this point, most HYROX affiliates have been studio gyms like CrossFit warehouses, Orange Theory, and F45. This type of gym is typically smaller in size, has the necessary but limited equipment, and is used for classes.

Members have access to a set schedule of classes and workouts that require registration due to limited spots. Usually, the training space is only available to members during class times; some gyms may offer open gym hours outside of scheduled classes.

The Edge Fitness Clubs becoming HYROX affiliated is a game-changer. It’s a full-service fitness club with a main fitness floor, a large variety of equipment, and a separate area for classes. Daily operating hours, multiple locations in different states, a wide range of classes, access to certified trainers for personal training, and individualized programming plus nutrition guidance, recovery equipment, childcare, a shake bar offering protein shakes, healthy snacks, and fitness beverages and supplements. All of this gives our members more flexibility and more training options at a reasonable price.

TM: What are your top tips to help our readers prepare for a HYROX race? For example, what about nutrition, hydration, and weekly training sessions?

Rachel Evans:

Nutrition — You can’t out-train a bad diet. Prioritize protein, which is needed for strength gains and recovery. Replenish carbohydrates. Muscle glycogen and blood glucose are immediate and necessary sources of energy during exercise. If you don’t know where to start, a registered dietitian with a specialty in sports nutrition is my recommendation.

— You can’t out-train a bad diet. Prioritize protein, which is needed for strength gains and recovery. Replenish carbohydrates. Muscle glycogen and blood glucose are immediate and necessary sources of energy during exercise. If you don’t know where to start, a registered dietitian with a specialty in sports nutrition is my recommendation. Hydration — Drinking enough water is important, but so is replacing electrolytes after training sessions, which is often overlooked. There are so many electrolyte supplement options on the market, so you can try a few and pick your favorite. As for drinking enough water, I always recommend getting a large (64-87 oz) reusable bottle so water is readily available, and you minimize the number of times you have to refill a cup or smaller bottle.

— Drinking enough water is important, but so is replacing electrolytes after training sessions, which is often overlooked. There are so many electrolyte supplement options on the market, so you can try a few and pick your favorite. As for drinking enough water, I always recommend getting a large (64-87 oz) reusable bottle so water is readily available, and you minimize the number of times you have to refill a cup or smaller bottle. Weekly training — Your weekly training should include heavier strength training sessions focusing on compound lifts, a mixture of running workouts like long runs, steady pace runs, sprint intervals, or compromised running, and interval training that includes HYROX event exercises. You should also include mobility work and one or two days a week of rest or active recovery.

Here are some of my top tips:

Try to find a qualified trainer with HYROX experience to help you develop an individualized training program.

Find a HYROX-affiliated training club for professional guidance, classes, community, and discounts.

TM: Is HYROX safe for beginners? How can beginners work their way up to getting involved with HYROX?

Rachel Evans: Yes, HYROX is safe for beginners. Here are some frequent reminders I give all day, every day: