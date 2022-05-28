When people try to assemble a home gym, one of the biggest problems is fitting all their gear in one area. Gym equipment usually takes up a ton of room, which can be a problem if you have limited floor space. That’s why gym gear that saves space is beneficial, like these adjustable dumbbells that are on sale right now as part of Walmart’s dumbbell deals. Right now, you can pick up the FitRx SmartBell for just $99, a massive $100 discount on the regular price of $199. Keep reading to discover how these dumbbells adjust to your needs.

The FitRX SmartBell is a great option for doing the best dumbbell exercises, with excellent functionality for people of all fitness levels. Instead of buying separate weights for every type of workout, you get custom increments from 5 to 52 pounds. To adjust the SmartBell, all you need to do is turn the quick-adjust dial and add or remove specific weight increments. On top of that, it comes with a storage rack to place the different plates when they’re not in use. This makes it a great option for beginners who want to build up their strength and take on bigger weights in the future.

On top of its unique, space-saving design, the FitRX SmartBell is also a highly well-built piece of equipment. Despite its space-saving design, it’s incredibly robust and should meet the needs of the most demanding fitness enthusiasts. It features an anti-slip handle that gives you a secure grip during your workouts and safety locks to hold the plates in place. Cleaning your SmartBell is painless, thanks to the easy-to-wipe surface. It’s also made with durable materials, including the rust-proof weight plates that should last you for years to come.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your personal workouts or looking for a new piece of gear for your home gym, you can’t go wrong with this adjustable dumbbell. Today at Walmart, you can get the FitRx SmartBell for only $99, a massive $100 discount on the regular price of $199. Of course, this deal could expire soon, so hit the Buy Now button below to get it while it’s still here!

