Echelon Smart Mirrors Get a $500 Discount Today at Best Buy

An excellent addition to any home gym is a set of weights from the list of active Bowflex deals or general dumbbell deals. You could grab a bench, some weights, and maybe a floor mat or two, and then be done with it. But your gym wouldn’t end up being the best it can be.

You can make it infinitely better, and more functional, by installing something like the Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Mirror, which is on sale at Best Buy today! By taking advantage of the deal, you’re saving $500, and getting the touchscreen panel for $1,500 with free shipping and delivery. Act soon though, it’s not available everywhere, and when supplies run out, the deal won’t be back!

The first question that comes to mind is probably the same we had, what is this thing, exactly? It’s quite simply, a smart mirror, equipped with a full HD touchscreen display. While idle, it looks like any decorative mirror, and you can see your full reflection. When it’s activated, it turns into an interactive training system complete with stats, instructions, and more. You can access live and on-demand workouts, interact and configure settings through the mobile Reflect app, and track your heart rate with real-time stats displayed on the screen.

Whether you’re doing a 20-minute-at-home workout or something more intense to build muscle and burn fat, at some point you’ll want a visual representation of your progress. This mirror is an excellent way to achieve that. Similar to community-based workout and virtual trainer programs, you can train competitively with the Reflect community, access workout sessions — like yoga, pilates, Zumba, and boxing — and just admire your health and fitness progress. Think of it as a mirror that talks back, in a way, through virtual experiences and data.

Normally $2,000, Best Buy is offering the Echelon Reflect for $1,500 with free shipping and delivery, but only in select locations. You’ll save $500, and it comes with a wall-mount, so you don’t need additional accessories or gear!

More Health and Fitness Deals Available Now

Want to see what other home gym and fitness-related sales are going on? We rounded up all of the best health and fitness deals, which you will find below. Take a look and see if there’s anything else you like!

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

$20 $25
Under Armour Men's Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is guaranteed everything a man needs; it is quick-drying and ultra-soft and has an anti-odor technology that prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.
Buy at Amazon

BALEAF Men's 5" Running Athletic Shorts Zipper Pocket

$19 $22
With built-in mesh briefs that provide a breathable fit, BALEAF Men's lightweight, quick-dry woven athletic, running shorts have two side pockets, a rear zip pocket, and an inner drawcord.
Buy at Amazon

COOFANDY Men's Gym Workout Shorts Weightlifting Squatting Short

$18 $21
COOFANDY's stretchy and lightweight gym workout shorts with moisture-wicking and quick-dry technology provide maximum freedom during your workout, making them ideal for squatting and weightlifting.
Buy at Amazon

Tempo Studio

$2,495 $3,200
The AI-powered smart home gym has everything you need for a complete and compact workout station. With its 3D sensors analyzing your form and movement it's like having a 24/7 personal trainer at home.
Buy at Tempo.fit

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

NordicTrack Commercial Vr21 Recumbent Bike

$813 $999
Get in shape with this recumbent bike from NordicTrack.
Buy at Amazon

