Echelon Smart Mirrors Get a $500 Discount Today at Best Buy

An excellent addition to any home gym is a set of weights from the list of active Bowflex deals or general dumbbell deals. You could grab a bench, some weights, and maybe a floor mat or two, and then be done with it. But your gym wouldn’t end up being the best it can be.

You can make it infinitely better, and more functional, by installing something like the Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Mirror, which is on sale at Best Buy today! By taking advantage of the deal, you’re saving $500, and getting the touchscreen panel for $1,500 with free shipping and delivery. Act soon though, it’s not available everywhere, and when supplies run out, the deal won’t be back!

The first question that comes to mind is probably the same we had, what is this thing, exactly? It’s quite simply, a smart mirror, equipped with a full HD touchscreen display. While idle, it looks like any decorative mirror, and you can see your full reflection. When it’s activated, it turns into an interactive training system complete with stats, instructions, and more. You can access live and on-demand workouts, interact and configure settings through the mobile Reflect app, and track your heart rate with real-time stats displayed on the screen.

Whether you’re doing a 20-minute-at-home workout or something more intense to build muscle and burn fat, at some point you’ll want a visual representation of your progress. This mirror is an excellent way to achieve that. Similar to community-based workout and virtual trainer programs, you can train competitively with the Reflect community, access workout sessions — like yoga, pilates, Zumba, and boxing — and just admire your health and fitness progress. Think of it as a mirror that talks back, in a way, through virtual experiences and data.

Normally $2,000, Best Buy is offering the Echelon Reflect for $1,500 with free shipping and delivery, but only in select locations. You’ll save $500, and it comes with a wall-mount, so you don’t need additional accessories or gear!

