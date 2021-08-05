The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Free weights like dumbbells are a versatile option for muscle mass, toning, and strength workouts. Thanks to some of the best Bowflex deals, and general dumbbell deals, you can usually find them at a great price too. Don’t forget to nab one of the awesome protein powder deals either, to help bulk up while you pump up.

Normally, you’d be forced to consider whether you want a full weight set or just a certain size, but there is a way to have both options — we’re talking about a complete set of free weights that take up minimal space. Amazon is offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells on sale right now. You can get either a pair for $399, which is $150 off, or a single dumbbell for $265, which is $35 off. Both deals include free Prime shipping and delivery.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: Single — $265, was $300

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: Pair — $399, was $549

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell is a total of 15 weight sets combined into one unit, 30 sets if you get the pair. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds, and swapping weight capacities is pretty easy. You just set the dumbbell bar into the base, use the selection dial to choose the increment, and then lock it into place. When you pull the dumbbell out it will be the chosen weight.

The dumbbells adjust in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds, then it’s every 5 pounds after that. Just a single dumbbell, or pair, eliminates the need to own and store a huge collection of free weights. These are excellent for all skill levels too, from beginner to expert lifters. You also get access to Bowflex’s SelectTech mobile app which offers workout advice from certified trainers. You can also use the app to journal your workouts.

