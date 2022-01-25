Bowflex Adjustable Weights Are Super Cheap at Amazon Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re on the hunt for Bowflex deals, particularly the brand’s adjustable dumbbells, you’re in luck because they’re currently part of Amazon’s Bowflex deals. You can take advantage of the discount in addition to a price cut for a weight bench from Flybird, which will be vital for your weight training. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of these offers though, as there’s no telling how long they’ll be available.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $399, was $549

You’ll be able to build muscles and tone your physique with the best dumbbells, and that goal is within reach once you add the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells to your arsenal. They will remove the need for 15 sets of dumbbells that take up space in your home gym, as you can easily switch the adjustable dumbbells anywhere between 5 pounds and 52.5 pounds with just the turn of a dial. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, which will unlock all of the best dumbbell exercises, are available on Amazon for just $399 for a pair, down $150 from their original price of $549.

Flybird Weight Bench — $170, was $240

You need a stable location if you’re planning to lift weights as part of your regular exercise routine, and you can’t go wrong with the Flybird weight bench. It’s built with commercial-thickness steel for durability, a 2-inch soft foam padding for comfort, and an easy-folding design to let you save space in your home gym while also enabling portability. You can quickly switch between three seat positions and seven backrest positions using the Fast Bolt, which securely locks the weight bench in place. You can purchase the Flybird weight bench from Amazon for just $170, after a $70 discount to its original price of $240.

More Bowflex deals

Whether or not you avail yourself of Amazon’s offer for the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, you might want to check out other discounts for Bowflex products. To make it easier for you to find offers for the brand’s fitness equipment, we’ve rounded up some of the best Bowflex deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

