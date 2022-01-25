  1. Fitness
Bowflex Adjustable Weights Are Super Cheap at Amazon Today

If you’re on the hunt for Bowflex deals, particularly the brand’s adjustable dumbbells, you’re in luck because they’re currently part of Amazon’s Bowflex deals. You can take advantage of the discount in addition to a price cut for a weight bench from Flybird, which will be vital for your weight training. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of these offers though, as there’s no telling how long they’ll be available.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $399, was $549

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, not in use.

You’ll be able to build muscles and tone your physique with the best dumbbells, and that goal is within reach once you add the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells to your arsenal. They will remove the need for 15 sets of dumbbells that take up space in your home gym, as you can easily switch the adjustable dumbbells anywhere between 5 pounds and 52.5 pounds with just the turn of a dial. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, which will unlock all of the best dumbbell exercises, are available on Amazon for just $399 for a pair, down $150 from their original price of $549.

Flybird Weight Bench — $170, was $240

A man lifting weights while sitting on the Flybird weight bench.

You need a stable location if you’re planning to lift weights as part of your regular exercise routine, and you can’t go wrong with the Flybird weight bench. It’s built with commercial-thickness steel for durability, a 2-inch soft foam padding for comfort, and an easy-folding design to let you save space in your home gym while also enabling portability. You can quickly switch between three seat positions and seven backrest positions using the Fast Bolt, which securely locks the weight bench in place. You can purchase the Flybird weight bench from Amazon for just $170, after a $70 discount to its original price of $240.

More Bowflex deals

Whether or not you avail yourself of Amazon’s offer for the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, you might want to check out other discounts for Bowflex products. To make it easier for you to find offers for the brand’s fitness equipment, we’ve rounded up some of the best Bowflex deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)

$399 $549
Say goodbye to multiple dumbbells cluttering your space. A simple turn of a dial can automatically change your weight resistance. Molding around metal plates enables smooth lifts and quieter workouts. more
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex EZ Pro Heart Rate Monitor Watch in Red

$117 $255
Bowflex Heart Rate Monitor Watch features a fast and accurate ECG heart rate and a large LCD for easy viewing. more
Buy at Sears

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$1,202 $1,299
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout. more
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex VeloCore Bike with 16-Inch Console

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex - Treadmill 7 - Black

$1,500 $2,400
This Bowflex 7 Treadmill offers custom training options, personalized coaching, and access to all the best streaming entertainment. EnjoyComfort Tech™ deck cushioning and 100+ unique workout programs! more
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex BodyTower

$324 $499
With 7-level E-Z adjust horizontal bars, you can do over 20 exercises and increase the intensity of your workouts, all while improving the results of your fitness program. more
Buy at Amazon

