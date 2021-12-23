Amazon is Practically Handing Out Adjustable Dumbbells Today

Maybe you’re looking to fulfill a New Year’s resolution, maybe you’re just looking for some new workout hardware, or maybe you’ve got dumbbell deals on the mind. If that’s the case, Amazon has marked down the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set to only $399. That’s a $150 savings from its regular price of $549, and included with your purchase is a 1-year JRNY Membership, which adds another $150 of value to the deal. Free delivery is included for most areas, a generous inclusion for such a weighty purchase.

Workout warriors and fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best workout equipment, and the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is just that. It’s backed by the Bowflex name, one of the most well-known and trusted brands in fitness, and it even brings a twist of modern invention to one’s workout gear. With the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, there’s no need for a dozen sets of dumbbells taking up space in your home gym. With the turn of a dial, you can switch from one exercise to the next, and from one weight to another. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, doing so in 2.5-pound increments, an innovative sort of “smart” feature that keeps your workouts from becoming cluttered.

Included with your purchase of the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is a 1-year JRNY Membership, which gets you access to premium on-demand classes. World-class trainers will push and inspire you through the JRNY Membership, whether you’re looking to learn new workout techniques or just increase your consistency. Also part of a JRNY Membership is access to JRNY Radio, which features great workout playlists to achieve mental focus. And if you’re looking for something beyond guided workouts, explore some of our workout ideas, including some dumbbell exercises for strengthening your entire body, which will go great with your new Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set.

The Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is currently a steal at Amazon, on sale for only $399. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $549, and when you throw in the $150 value of a 1-year JRNY Membership, this deal is a no-brainer for gym rats, fitness enthusiasts, and the generally active person.

