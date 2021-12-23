  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is Practically Handing Out Adjustable Dumbbells Today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell being used in a workout.

Maybe you’re looking to fulfill a New Year’s resolution, maybe you’re just looking for some new workout hardware, or maybe you’ve got dumbbell deals on the mind. If that’s the case, Amazon has marked down the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set to only $399. That’s a $150 savings from its regular price of $549, and included with your purchase is a 1-year JRNY Membership, which adds another $150 of value to the deal. Free delivery is included for most areas, a generous inclusion for such a weighty purchase.

Workout warriors and fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best workout equipment, and the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is just that. It’s backed by the Bowflex name, one of the most well-known and trusted brands in fitness, and it even brings a twist of modern invention to one’s workout gear. With the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, there’s no need for a dozen sets of dumbbells taking up space in your home gym. With the turn of a dial, you can switch from one exercise to the next, and from one weight to another. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, doing so in 2.5-pound increments, an innovative sort of “smart” feature that keeps your workouts from becoming cluttered.

Included with your purchase of the Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is a 1-year JRNY Membership, which gets you access to premium on-demand classes. World-class trainers will push and inspire you through the JRNY Membership, whether you’re looking to learn new workout techniques or just increase your consistency. Also part of a JRNY Membership is access to JRNY Radio, which features great workout playlists to achieve mental focus. And if you’re looking for something beyond guided workouts, explore some of our workout ideas, including some dumbbell exercises for strengthening your entire body, which will go great with your new Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set.

The Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is currently a steal at Amazon, on sale for only $399. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $549, and when you throw in the $150 value of a 1-year JRNY Membership, this deal is a no-brainer for gym rats, fitness enthusiasts, and the generally active person.

Editors' Recommendations

4 top-rated treadmills under $400 we’re ordering from Amazon right now

http://www.blissmark.com

No time to exercise? These micro-workouts can boost fat metabolism by 43%

www.blissmark.com

Good, Better, Best: We help you find the right exercise bands

www.blissmark.com

Try these Best Punching Bag Workouts to Boost Your Fitness

punching bag.

Best Stationary Bike Workouts

Man Rides Bike Trainer

New Year, New You. The Best Push Pull Workouts You Can Do

Deadlift

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for December 2021

Go Down a Wormhole in This Stunning ‘Across the Spider-Verse, Part One’ Teaser

New Spider-Man Mile Morales has no idea Spider-pal Gwen Stacy is opening a portal for a visit right above his head.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Rematch Preview Post Tommy Fury’s Withdrawal

Tyron Woodley lands a big right hand against Jake Paul in their Aug. 29, 2021 bout.

The Best Christmas TV Episodes of All Time

The cast of Community.

Hitting The Trails On Cannondale’s Scalpel SE Ltd Lefty

cannondale scalpel carbon se ltd lefty review decal..

The 10 Best Arm Workouts for Explosive Biceps and Triceps

best arm workouts for men 2021

The 9 Best Space Heaters to Heat Up Your Digs

A space heater beside an armchair in a living room.