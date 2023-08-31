Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are heavily discounted right now

For the best dumbbell deals, look no further than Amazon which has a big sale on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells. Considered to be the dumbbells that everyone wants to buy, being able to buy them at a sweet discount makes it that little more achievable. Each is a solid investment as it’s so much easier having a set of adjustable dumbbells rather than finding the room (and money) for a number of dumbbells that you’re likely to outgrow over time. Take a look below at the highlights of the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells sale to see how you could save.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell — $190, was $275

Able to replace 15 sets of weights, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell adjusts from five to 52.5 pounds so there’s plenty of flexibility here. A weight selection dial allows you to move between weights in 2.5-pound increments so they grow while your muscles grow just as you’d expect from the best dumbbells around. Well-built, they have a premium grip so they feel good in your hands. They’re ideal for switching it up without constantly having to buy new dumbbells.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell — $349, was $399

For the best dumbbell workouts, consider the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell. It’s designed for those who can lift more. The dumbbell can be adjusted from 10 pounds right up to 90 pounds with a simple turn of the dial allowing you to automatically change the weight. Effectively, it replaces 17 different sets of dumbbells with the weights increasing in five-pound increments. A single handle is comfy to grip onto with the easy-to-read display telling you what weight you’ve picked.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Set — $379, was $549

Many of the best dumbbell exercises are best done with two weights — one in each hand. That’s why it’s a smart move to buy a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. Each weight replaces 15 sets with adjustability between five and 52.5 pounds of heft. A weight selection dial means you can adjust weights in 2.5-pound increments so it suits any dumbbell workout plan. They have a premium grip so they’re easy to hold as well as adjust. Think how much space you save by investing in these too.

