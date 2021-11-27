The Black Friday dumbbell deals are here and the discounts are tempting, ranging from 27% to 43% on four sets of adjustable dumbbells below. The Black Friday prices on the following four best dumbbell deals start at just $48 and all of the deals include free shipping — which is significant when you’re shipping weights. Delivery dates also look good, for now, but don’t take a chance and assume these deals will be available for long, they could disappear before the end of the day. Like everything else recently, dumbbell inventory levels are threatened by shipping and manufacturing issues. When you consider that the demand for home workout equipment has never been as high as it has been since the pandemic hit, none of us should count on exercise equipment staying in stock, especially for good deals such as these.

Today’s Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals

Why Buy:

Affordable, less costly than individual dumbbells

Quiet and protect your floors

Simple weight adjustments from 5 to 20 pounds each

Rust-free vinyl coating

If you like going old school with weights and bars, the is an excellent choice. The bonus is these weights change easily with weight collar locks on the included 14-inch dumbbell handles. The weights are actually made of cement with a thick vinyl coating that makes them easy to handle, helps protect your floors, and won’t disturb other people because they’re quieter than traditional cast iron dumbbells.</p> <p>Dumbbells may seem humble compared to fancy workout machines, but many machines require symmetrical workouts and do a large part of the balancing for you. When you work out with dumbbells you can vary up the angles to hit your muscles in, literally, any way you want. Dumbbells are also better than single bar barbells for many arm, chest, back, and shoulder exercises because, in real life, few of us are perfectly symmetrical. So dumbbells are a good way to begin. This pair of Everyday Essential dumbbells is appropriate for anyone starting out with weight training. Each dumbbell can be configured from 5 to 20 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. Dumbbells are one of the smartest [internal-link post_id="1061911" sponsored="false"]budget home gym equipment options[/internal-link] and they’re also good to fill in when you want to add to your routines.</p> <p style="text-align: center">[cc-link url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/seort/668490950" merchant="5bbe5655a75b86650503745f" type="button" title="Buy Now" cta="Buy Now"]Buy Now

Why Buy:

Costs less than individual weights

Comfortable handle with anti-slip metal

Base assists weight changes from 11 to 55 pounds

Save space and keep your workout area neat

There are good arguments for working out with one dumbbell rather than two. That’s why Skonyon sells the Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell with a single dumbbell. This dumbbell has a weight range of adjustments from 11 to 55 pounds. To change weights, all you have to do is turn a dial to the desired weight. Working with a single weight allows you isolate the muscles you’re stressing so you can get the most benefit from your efforts.

There are plenty of exercises you can do using two hands and one dumbbell also, although if you decide to take advantage of this deal, buying two of the Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells is a good idea to add to your workout options. The Skonyon comes with a base that does more than just hold the dumbbell on the floor. The base has slots that align the weight plates. That way, for example, when you set the weight to 33 pounds and pick up the dumbbell to rip off a few sets, when you place the dumbbell back on the base the two unused weights on each side of the base are perfectly positioned to slide back into the adjustable weight mechanism. Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells are included in a recent article in The Manual that covered budget-friendly home gym finds you should snag before the New Year. That advice still holds.

Why Buy:

Much cheaper than individual dumbbells

Wide weight range from 5 to 52.5 pounds each

Simply turn the dial to change weights

Includes one-year trial membership for JRNY online workouts

Bowflex is one of the companies that defined home gyms, starting with all-in-one exercise machines with flexible resistance bows (See what we did there?). Bowflex then expanded its home exercise equipment to include the company’s modern take on traditional workout staples, including dumbbells. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells were among the first adjustable dumbbells and they remain benchmarks against which others are measured and are among the best Bowflex deals. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, featured in our experts’ take on the 9 best dumbbells to buy for your home workouts, can be set from 5 to 52.5 pounds each, a range that, frankly, few people ever exceed. If you do want heavier dumbbells, the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells max out at 90 pounds each. The metal weights are encompassed within a protective molding for quieter workouts.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells include a one-year JRNY Membership. The membership is valued at $149 a year and if you don’t want to continue you’ll need to remember to cancel at least 48 hours before the end of the trial year. The JRNY Membership includes on-demand workout classes and adaptive workouts for supported Bowflex exercise equipment, which includes the SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. The individualized adaptive workouts change as you get stronger. You receive real-time coaching and motivation based on your targets and progress plus you can also participate in other types of workouts and listen to curated music playlists that change frequently. With a JRNY membership and Bowflex SelectTech 552s, you can set up profiles for an unlimited number of family members.

Why Buy:

Weights adjust easily from 5 to 52.5 pounds each

Less expensive than a full set of dumbbells

Stand supports and holds dumbbells at a convenient angle

Large media rack on stand holds mobile device securely

This Bowflex deal builds on the previous adjustable dumbbell deal. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stand Bundle adds to the SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells’ ease of use and organization. Essentially what you get in the bundle is the same highly-rated weights considered among the best dumbbells to buy for your home workouts and a stand to hold them.

The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack is compatible with SelectTech 552, 560, and 1090 dumbbells. The stand stores the dumbbells at a height and an angle that not keeps them organized and off the floor, but also holds the dumbbells at an angle that is easier to lift from. With the SelectTech Stand, you won’t have bend or lean down every time you adjust the dumbbell weight configuration. Eliminating the necessity to need to bend down and pick up weight does your back a world of good. You realize that when you do weight training, you are already pushing your muscles, which can make them vulnerable to strains, sprains, and stress. It’s not unusual for home exercisers to suffer minor injuries while working out, not from the specific exercises, but from normal movements that can strain exhausted secondary muscle groups during or after a hard workout. The SelectTech stand also has a media rack to hold a smartphone or tablet during your workouts so you can listen to music, an audio book, or follow a class with the JRNY membership that’s included with the SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells.

<h2>Should You Shop These Dumbbells Black Friday Deals or Wait Until Cyber Monday?</h2>

Black Friday dumbbell deals are among the least favorable product categories to delay buying when you see a good deal this year. Holding off even for an hour, let alone until Cyber Monday, could result in the price going back up as inventories get tighter, the deal staying intact but with expected delivery slipping by weeks or months, or the product just disappearing. For Black Friday 2021 in general, our recommendation has been to buy when you see a good deal for what you want. For Black Friday dumbbell deals in specific, that recommendation doubles or more. Even in more normal years, by the way, relatively few Black Friday deal prices change for products that carry over to Cyber Monday.

If you still want to be sure you get the very best deal possible, you can use the replace and return strategy — assuming the time and effort are worth to you to save a few bucks. The way it works is to buy the deal as soon as you see it and keep watching for a price drop. Don’t open the product when it arrives at your home, but wait until you’re either sure there will be no further discount or you tired of waiting. On the slight chance you do see a better deal later, then as long as it’s within the merchant’s return time period and you’ve still not opened it, secure a buy at the lower price and go through the return process for the original product.

