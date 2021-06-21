  1. Fitness
Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals for 2021

It’s Prime Day 2021, and Amazon’s Prime Day dumbbell deals are amazing. There are Prime Day deals on a wide variety of other exercise gear and equipment as well. Prime Day 2020 had a multitude of good deals, but fitness equipment of all types was in great demand, with low inventories due to the massive pandemic-related increase in home workouts plus factory lockouts and shutdowns around the world. This year, you’ll find Prime Day dumbbell sales on everything from light dumbbells for toning to heavy weights for bulking up. If you are looking to add free weights to your workout routine, you need look no further than these Prime Day dumbbell deals. Don’t miss out.

Amazon’s Prime Day dumbbell sales are impressive, and so are the deals on every kind of exercise and sporting equipment you can imagine. Want a new two-wheeler? Check out the jaw-dropping Prime Day bike deals. Ready to hit the water for a full-body workout? Hook up one of the excellent Prime Day kayak deals. Is hiking and backcountry tent camping your thing? Amazon has plenty of Prime Day tent deals and Prime Day camping deals for a full range of equipment, accessories, and apparel. If your summer will include fishing, Prime Day fishing deals await. Regardless of your exercise or outdoor sport interest or passion, Amazon and other retailers have lined up the best selection of Prime Day sales we’ve ever seen.

Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals 2021

Wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$90 $100
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon

Telk Adjustable Dumbbells

$590 $647
This 200-pound pair features rust-free cast iron weight plates in 5-pound increments and textured chrome handles for a nonslip grip.
Buy at Amazon

PIN JIAN Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Barbell Set with Connecting Rod

$135 $200
The 4-in-1 adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting rod to become a barbell or an ab roller. Great for a full-body workout. Weights can be adjusted between 3 to 66 pounds with four attachments.
Buy at Amazon

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells

$72 $105
Set of two adjustable dumbbells for 60 pounds total. Two handles, four 5-pound plates, four 8-pound plates, and four collars. A non-slip grip accommodates standard 1-inch cast-iron plates.
Buy at Amazon

CAP Neoprene-Coated Dumbbell Weights, Single

$2 $6
CAP's neoprene-coated soft and easy-to-grip dumbbells ensure that you can do your workouts comfortably and safely as these hexagon-shaped heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling when unused.
Buy at Walmart

Fitness Alley Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set

$476 $560
Neoprene-coated dumbbell set for a better grip. HEX design takes up little space and can be stacked for easy storage. Weight sets from 3 to 20 pounds per pair. Great for cardio or upper body workouts.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight - 3-Pack

$1,650 $3,780
Jump-start your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart

papababe Rubber-Coated Dumbbell Set

$65 $80
These hexagon-shaped, rubber-coated heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling and damaging the floor and other home gym equipment -- an ideal purchase for people who love exercising at home.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Adjustable Weight Dumbbell-Curl Barbell Set

$100 $180
Aterastyle's dumbbell set features a unique curved bar to help you perform a variety of exercises and a double nut anti-slip design to prevent the plates from falling during your workout.
Buy at Amazon

Portzon Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

$46 $50
Use these nonslip grip weights for any exercise program or cardio. The shape of the dumbbells prevents rolling and makes it easier for stacking. Made from solid cast iron.
Buy at Amazon

Power Systems Sales

Up to 70% off
Enjoy up to 70% off on new, high-quality workout equipment with Power System's sale.
Buy at Power Systems

KISS GOLD Adjustable Dumbbell Set

$100 $120
The polygon-shaped dumbbells can be adjusted from 32.4lbs to 64.8lbs to suit your needs. If you want to level up your fitness goals, a connecting rod is included to convert the dumbbell into a barbel.
Buy at Amazon

Eazylyfe Adjustable 66-Pound Dumbbell Set

$216 $299
No need to worry about purchasing a bunch of gym equipment as this ergonomically designed dumbbell can function as a kettlebell, a barbell, and a push-up bar to accommodate your go-to exercises.
Buy at Amazon

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell 25 lbs

$80 $130
This adjustable dumbbell employs a push-pull design to help you change its weight, ranging from 5 to 25 lbs, and prevents staining for floorboards with its customized base.
Buy at Walmart

MOVTOTOP Adjustable Dumbbells Set

$85 $200
This set can be adjusted from 5 to 66 pounds and is great for a home gym workout. There are 16 different adjustable dumbbell plates. The set is anti-rust, wear-proof, and anti-slip.
Buy at Amazon

YPC Adjustable Dumbbells

$160 $200
Depending on your skill level, YPC's dumbbells can be adjusted from five to 52.5 lbs. using its dial system, helping you save space when you're exercising at home.
Buy at Amazon

Troy 5lb to 75lb Dumbbell Set with Rack

$3,375 $4,265
Keep your 15 pairs of 12-sided rubber-encased dumbbells organized with the scratch-resistant three-tier rack that can accommodate a whopping 3,450lbs of dumbbells.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct

BOSWELL Adjustable Barbell and Dumbbell Set

$68 $99
The adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting bar to create a barbell. Customizable plates allow you to adjust weights to desired setting. Includes 8 plates: four 2.75 lbs, four 2.2 lbs plates.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon slashed prices up to 50% or more on home fitness equipment as part of its Prime Day deals. You can find Prime Day dumbbell sales on individual dumbbell pairs, dumbbell sets. and adjustable dumbbells. Accessories such as dumbbell stands, fitness mats, and fitness clothing are also on sale. Want a fitness watch like an Apple Watch or one of these best Garmin watch deals? You can get those, too. In fact, you can buy an entire home fitness setup at a fraction of their list prices and even their usual sale prices.

As always, the best prices are on older models, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab some of the newest gear available. The good news on that front is that dumbbells don’t age. Combination dumbbell sets are still somewhat of a novelty, but a 30-pound cast iron dumbbell does one thing, and it’s the same thing it would have done 50 years in the past and will do 50 years hence. Amazon offers flash sales that steeply discount products for a limited time. We advise people to be careful with flash sales or Lightning Deals, but if you see an incredible flash bargain on dumbbells, grab it quick.  Don’t hesitate if the price is reasonable; you may not see this steep of a discount again. Follow our Prime Day deals hub for these short-term sales and snag them before they are gone. You won’t regret it.

Should You Buy New Dumbbells on Prime Day?

It’s highly unlikely we’ll see better prices than the Prime Day dumbbell sales prices this year. This year’s Prime Day dumbbell deals will be the best bargains of the year and will likely be as good as — and maybe even better than — Black Friday deals in November. If you’re in the market for your first dumbbells or want to fill out an existing set, there’s definitely no reason to wait for Black Friday for a possible better deal.

Shopping for dumbbells was fraught with frustration in 2020. All those folks who realized working out in gyms and health clubs might not be the healthiest idea during a pandemic went shopping. And even if the gyms had been open — most weren’t — dumbbells are a perfect way to (literally) grab a little workout during short breaks from working at home — another new experience for many people. So dumbbells were hard to find and costly if you did.

This year, however, manufacturers pulled out all stops to produce as much workout gear as possible, and that includes dumbbells. Dumbbells sell themselves, which is appealing to retailers because they don’t have to hire sales people to demonstrate how to use them. There’s no complicated setup with dumbbells, and seriously, do you think you need insurance to protect against a hunk of cast iron failing? So whether you buy a single dumbbell, a couple of pairs, or even a full set, maintenance costs are nonexistent.

If you insist that any new dumbbells you buy today match all the dumbbells you’ve purchased over the years, then yeah, you could find yourself paying a bit more. If you just want a single dumbbell or pair of dumbbells of a certain weight and you don’t care if all the angles line up when you put them on a rack or on the floor with your other dumbbells, you’re in the best position to save.

Combination dumbbell sets are extremely convenient, and they save a lot of space, too. There are plenty of design choices for combination dumbbell sets. Regardless of the brand, weight range, or style of combination dumbbell set, however, you can usually expect to pay a premium. But since most people buy dumbbells on Prime Day a few weights at a time, there are some incredible deals on brand name combo dumbbell sets. Don’t hesitate if you see one of these set on sale.

How to Choose Dumbbells on Prime Day

Choosing dumbbells is a lot simpler than purchasing most exercise equipment. Dumbbells are even easier to figure out than barbell lifting sets. We’re talking mostly about single weight dumbbells, not the combination dumbbells, but even with the combo sets, once you figure out how to unlock, change the weight, and then lock the units, that’s it. So if you have dumbbell shopping on this year’s Prime Day shopping list, you don’t need to do much research.

If you start with a working assumption of one dollar per pound (the de facto standard pricing for dumbbells), any Prime Day dumbbell sales that beat that number are worthy. Look around at other Prime Day dumbbell sales quickly before pushing the Buy Now button. When you spot check prices to compare deals, you don’t have to read much, so why not just be sure. Then, when you know you’ve found dumbbells at the lower price per pound — those are the ones you want to buy.

If you or your family members aren’t keen on you picking up and loudly dropping cast iron dumbbells, you can check out the rubber-coated variety. Or if you don’t like the look of plain cast iron, hook up a set of stainless steel or other metal-casted units. Some people like to buy several sets for when friends and family members work out together and buy a different color for each weight variation. There’s nothing wrong about that approach, and it can make a large group of dumbbells more aesthetically pleasing when they’re not doing their job. Just know going in that if you buy dumbbells by color or special finish, it will cost you.

