  1. Fitness
Best Labor Day Dumbbell Deals 2021: Best Sales To Shop Today

By

The Labor Day dumbbell deals are here and we’ve checked out the best of the bunch. With so many different Labor Day sales to check out, it can be a confusing world out there so we’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day dumbbell sales along with some key advice on whether now is the time to buy a dumbbell and what to look for when picking the right dumbbells for you. Bear in mind that these Labor Day dumbbell deals are time-limited as it’s all based around the big sales event. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know about the Labor Day dumbbell deals so you won’t be left in the dark.

Labor Day Dumbbell Deals 2021

Wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$76 $100
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon

DERACY Deluxe Adjustable Weight Bench for Full Body Workout

$289 $399
This heavy-duty weight bench can hold up to 1100 pounds which makes it suitable for full-body workouts. You can also do a bunch of upper and lower body exercises by adjusting the bench.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness 33lb Chrome Dumbbell Set w/ Carry Case

$61 $80
The dumbbells feature a slip-resistant, cross-hatched handlebar for maximum grip and come bundled with a plastic carrying case for an on-the-go fitness experience.
Buy at Amazon

Fitness Alley Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set

$560
Neoprene-coated dumbbell set for a better grip. HEX design takes up little space and can be stacked for easy storage. Weight sets from 3 to 20 pounds per pair. Great for cardio or upper body workouts.
Buy at Amazon
BOSWELL Adjustable Barbell and Dumbbell Set

$44 $99
The adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting bar to create a barbell. Customizable plates allow you to adjust weights to desired setting. Includes 8 plates: four 2.75 lbs, four 2.2 lbs plates.
Buy at Amazon
Adjustable Weight Dumbbell-Curl Barbell Set

$110 $180
Aterastyle's dumbbell set features a unique curved bar to help you perform a variety of exercises and a double nut anti-slip design to prevent the plates from falling during your workout.
Buy at Amazon

CAP Neoprene-Coated Dumbbell Weights, Single

$2 $6
CAP's neoprene-coated soft and easy-to-grip dumbbells ensure that you can do your workouts comfortably and safely as these hexagon-shaped heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling when unused.
Buy at Walmart

Besportble 66-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set

$72 $300
The set includes a slip-resistant extension bar, converting your dumbbell into a barbell, and adjustable weights to push you to greater heights.
Buy at Walmart

ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Fitness Dial Dumbbell

$110 $220
The weights of this adjustable dumbbell set are quick and easy to change for a seamless workout. You can also save space since these dumbbells with different weight levels are packed in one.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight - 3-Pack

$1,499 $3,780
Jump-start your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart

Fitness Gear 32 lb. Neoprene Dumbbell Kit

$130 $149
Ideal for beginners, the set includes three sets of rubber-coated weights to prevent floor damage and a three-tier rack for easy storage.
Buy at Amazon

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell 25 lbs

$80 $130
This adjustable dumbbell employs a push-pull design to help you change its weight, ranging from 5 to 25 lbs, and prevents staining for floorboards with its customized base.
Buy at Walmart
BestJ Adjustable Dumbbell Set

$288 $336
It comes bundled with a carrying case for convenience and an easy-to-assemble dumbbell set that can be converted into a barbell.
Buy at Amazon

WF Athletic Supply Rubber-Coated Dumbbell Set

$1,275 $1,475
WF Athletic Supply's dumbbell set range from 5 lbs. to 50 lbs., making it a practical choice for both beginners and athletes.
Buy at Amazon

Eazylyfe Adjustable 66-Pound Dumbbell Set

$176 $299
No need to worry about purchasing a bunch of gym equipment as this ergonomically designed dumbbell can function as a kettlebell, a barbell, and a push-up bar to accommodate your go-to exercises.
Buy at Amazon

Telk Adjustable Dumbbells

$409 $647
This 200-pound pair features rust-free cast iron weight plates in 5-pound increments and textured chrome handles for a nonslip grip.
Buy at Amazon

IAMACE Adjustable Dumbbells Set

$160 $260
Give your arms, abs, shoulder, and chest muscles the exercise they deserve. Easily turn your dumbbells into a barbell with this dumbbell set. Add these adjustable dumbbells to your home gym.
Buy at Amazon

YPC Adjustable Dumbbells

$160 $200
Depending on your skill level, YPC's dumbbells can be adjusted from five to 52.5 lbs. using its dial system, helping you save space when you're exercising at home.
Buy at Amazon

Power Systems Sales

Up to 70% off
Enjoy up to 70% off on new, high-quality workout equipment with Power System's sale.
Buy at Power Systems

Troy 5lb to 75lb Dumbbell Set with Rack

$3,375 $4,265
Keep your 15 pairs of 12-sided rubber-encased dumbbells organized with the scratch-resistant three-tier rack that can accommodate a whopping 3,450lbs of dumbbells.
Buy at Gym Gear Direct

Portzon Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

$46 $55
Use these nonslip grip weights for any exercise program or cardio. The shape of the dumbbells prevents rolling and makes it easier for stacking. Made from solid cast iron.
Buy at Amazon
RUNWE Adjustable Dumbbells and Barbell

$139 $250
Runwe's all-in-one dumbbell helps you perform diverse exercises thanks to its adjustable dumbbell-barbell design and 12 weight sets in 4.4- or 5.5-pound increments.
Buy at Amazon

Pin Jian Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Barbell Set with Connecting Rod

$149 $200
The 4-in-1 adjustable dumbbell set comes with a connecting rod to become a barbell or an ab roller. Great for a full-body workout. Weights can be adjusted between 3 to 66 pounds with four attachments.
Buy at Amazon
LEADNOVO Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Barbell Set

$50 $180
This dumbbell set offers weight adjustment and form versatility and comes with a connecting rod so you can convert it into a barbell.
Buy at Amazon

LEADNOVO Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set

$160 $190
These adjustable weights give you more options when working out and building your muscles. It can also be easily converted from a dumbbell to a barbell.
Buy at Amazon
DDFE Adjustable Dumbbell Lifting Set

$99 $228
Colored in head-turning lemon yellow, the dumbbells have thickened screws and deep threads for stability and neck and shoulder protection.
Buy at Amazon

papababe Rubber-Coated Dumbbell Set

$76 $90
These hexagon-shaped, rubber-coated heads prevent the dumbbells from rolling and damaging the floor and other home gym equipment -- an ideal purchase for people who love exercising at home.
Buy at Amazon

Homeye Adjustable Dumbbells Set for Women

$25 $34
The eye-catching pastel colors will make anyone in the gym green with envy. Three removable weight blocks are included to level up your fitness routine without purchasing multi-weight sets.
Buy at Amazon
PINROYAL Adjustable Dumbbell Set 4 in 1, Weights Dumbbells Set

$250 $350
To maximize your home gym setup, opting for all-in-one equipment is a good choice. This adjustable dumbbell set can turn into push-up stand bars, a barbell, and a kettlebell.
Buy at Amazon

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells

$65 $105
Set of two adjustable dumbbells for 60 pounds total. Two handles, four 5-pound plates, four 8-pound plates, and four collars. A non-slip grip accommodates standard 1-inch cast-iron plates.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy a Dumbbell on Labor Day?

In general, hitting the Labor Day dumbbell deals is a pretty good idea if you’re looking to buy a new dumbbell or set of dumbbells. Because, of course, it’s highly dependent on you actually needing a new dumbbell for your home gym. Dumbbells are rarely impulse purchases given their cost so you really need to know you want one. Even the cheapest of Labor Day dumbbell deals aren’t exactly cheap and you might need to consider storage issues if you do make a purchase.

So, make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into before you hit the buy button. Labor Day dumbbell sales are only good if you genuinely need the item.

In terms of timing though, the Labor Day dumbbell sales offer a pretty good time to pick up new equipment for your home gym setup while saving plenty of cash. The next nearest significant sale season is Black Friday and that’s usually devoted to more gift-based technology than fitness equipment so we can’t see the sales outperforming the Labor Day dumbbell deals going on right now. Potentially, the sales could be weaker although there’s no guarantee either way right now. We’ll have to wait and see.

Sure, you could hold on until later but you’ll also miss out on enjoying a new dumbbell right now and adding it to your workout routine. Think of all those missed reps! In particular, if your current dumbbell isn’t up to scratch or you’re new to the home gym lifestyle, you won’t want to delay simply to save a few bucks and we can’t see there being massive changes in the future.

By buying now, you can also spread the cost rather than worrying about spending a lot of cash on a new dumbbell or dumbbell set just in time for the holidays when spending could be a lot tighter thanks to gift purchases.

Make sure you know what your budget is before you dive right in and that you also know what size you need and what features would be convenient. Through the Labor Day dumbbell deals, you can save a lot on some of the biggest name brands so you can often benefit from extra features for a lot less than usual but it’s important to prioritize exactly what you need from such a purchase.

It’s also a good idea to shop around and see what else is out there. We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day dumbbell deals but it’s always a smart move to check what works exactly for you. It’s also a good idea to know how best to choose a dumbbell for your needs which is why we’re taking a deeper look at how best to choose one for your home.

How to Choose a Dumbbell on Labor Day

The Labor Day dumbbell sales are a great time to buy a new dumbbell, providing you know what to look for. Your first consideration should be how much you can afford to spend. It’s easy to spend a little or a lot on a dumbbell or dumbbell set and you might want to spend a lot, depending on how you plan on using them. It’s important to know your budget and stick to it so you don’t end up with an inferior purchase or overspending and having trouble financially later on.

Once you know that, check out our look at the best dumbbells. For the most part, your choice comes down to a traditional set of dumbbells or adjustable dumbbells.

Traditional dumbbells take up a lot of room although that might be less of an issue if you have a dedicated workout area, they’re ready to go whenever you are. You won’t have to worry about doing anything more than simply lifting one as and when needed.

Alternatively, adjustable dumbbells take up less room but if you need to mix up your weights frequently as part of your routine, you might find it irritating having to adjust them all the time. It can slow you down or lead you to not bothering with certain parts of your workout. Whether that’s a problem or not really depends on your plans and only you know the answer here.

In all cases, check the weights that are involved and plan ahead. The whole point of perfecting the best dumbbell workouts is so that you improve over time so you don’t want to find that your purchase in the Labor Day dumbbell sales has actually limited your progress. That’s a waste of money and time for you. Of course, if you’re a beginner to a dumbbell workout plan, this will be less of an issue, but it’s still good to think about the future.

Some dumbbells even offer smart features where they sync with apps but again, you may find this is inessential to your needs. Don’t be lured in by cool new features that you know you’ll never use. Ultimately, dumbbells are all about the weights involved and being easy to grip rather than offering fancier features.

Before committing to some dumbbells, also check out our look at the best at-home workout equipment to confirm you have the right setup for your needs. You may find that something completely different suits your fitness plans better, or that you need to buy slightly different dumbbells than you anticipated.

It’s worth investing in good-quality gym gear for your home because it’s safer and more efficient for you. By buying the right equipment, you get the benefit of a good workout at home and a safe one rather than worrying about your dumbbells falling apart. Prepare your home gym equipment right and you’ll save a fortune on gym memberships as well as see some significant gains when it comes to your physique and general performance.

