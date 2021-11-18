Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have released their best Black Friday Fitbit deals in anticipation of Black Friday, slashing the price of must-have fitness devices. The best Black Friday deals have started early this year and you need to take advantage soon.

There’s a microchip shortage that’s preventing manufacturers from keeping up with increased demand, so when these Black Friday Fitbit deals sell out, they’re unlikely to be restocked this side of the holiday. Stores are also dealing with distribution challenges that could very well delay orders too, so it’s smart to shop now.

Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals 2021

Fitbit Luxe — $100, was $149

Why Buy:

Smart fitness-tracking doubling as a timeless accessory

Get target heart rate zone alerts and Active Zone Minutes

In-depth app for health metrics

Long battery life

Meet the black Fitbit Luxe — a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker. From monitoring your fitness to tracking sleep, Luxe shines a light on your body’s glow, outside and in. From measuring fitness activity to giving your mind a much-needed moment of calm, this Fitbit provides balance for the body and mind.

The Fitbit Luxe helps you to gain the motivation that gives your body and mind the healthy boost it deserves. Connect Luxe to your phone’s GPS to measure real-time pace and distance right at the wrist. Tune in to body health metrics with Fitbit’s app and connect to breathing rate, heart rate variability, and more. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends, and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 heart rate tracking. Power your days with a better sleep score in the app. (New purchases come with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium that must be activated within 60-days of buying.)

The Fitbit’s chic bracelet design makes this one of the best fitness trackers to own and a must-have wardrobe essential. Considered one of the most well-rounded fitness trackers around, the Fitbit Luxe even makes sure to listen to its audience to keep tech updated. Launched earlier this year, one of the loudest complaints was that its blood oxygen monitor wasn’t yet enabled, but it’s now ready to use, thanks to a recent software update.

Make sure you don’t miss out on buying the Fitbit Luxe at only two-thirds of its original cost.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $120, was $180

Why Buy:

Daily Readiness Score

Built-in Amazon Alexa

Stream music and store 300+ songs on your wrist

See real-time exercise stats at a glance

Track all-day activities

Check out the Fitbit Versa 2, a smartwatch that elevates the best workouts for men. Fit in more fitness with Versa’s on-screen workouts that coach you through each move and provide real-time stats right at your wrist. There’s no need to confine workouts to land because the Versa is water-resistant up to 50 meters (164 feet), which means you can sport it in the pool, the shower, at the beach, and beyond.

The Fitbit Versa also helps you keep track of your life, in and out of bed, to optimize your body and your mind’s function. Use the Amazon Alexa built-in feature to voice-create alarms, set bedtime reminders, or check the weather. With the Fitbit app, you can keep an eye on daily sleep quality scores, 24/7 heart rate, and calorie burn tracker. The Versa can also track all-day activities like steps, distance, and active minutes to show how each moment brings you closer to fitness goals. Optimize your effort during workouts and measure active and resting cardio fitness levels with right-on-hand stats in the always-on display mode.

With subtle curves, polished glass, and a premium aluminum finish, Versa 2 embraces an elevated, minimalist aesthetic. Its velvety silicone band is lightweight and comfortable to wear all day and night with a look that you can rock right from the gym to the office. Carry your favorite tunes right along with you on the Versa’s readily-accessible storage for 300-plus songs and access to Spotify and Pandora apps.

Make sure you don’t forego this chance to purchase the Fitbit Versa at only two-thirds of its original cost.

