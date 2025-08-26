Zenith’s space-forged chronograph goes worldwide

Zenith has expanded global availability for its Chronomaster Sport Meteorite, a timepiece featuring authentic space fragments integrated into the dial.

Previously exclusive to Japan, the 41mm chronograph now reaches international markets through Zenith boutiques and authorized retailers at $17,500. Each watch incorporates a dial crafted from genuine meteorite that traveled through space for millions of years before reaching Earth and Zenith’s Le Locle facilities.

The meteorite dials showcase the Widmanstätten pattern, a geometric formation created when molten iron cools gradually in space’s vacuum. Hand-finishing reveals these cosmic crystalline structures, ensuring each dial remains unique. Against this extraterrestrial backdrop, Zenith’s signature tri-color chronograph counters in silver, light grey, and anthracite create visual contrast with circular azuré finishing.

The stainless steel case preserves the design language of Zenith’s 1969 A386 chronograph while incorporating contemporary elements like a black ceramic bezel marked with 10-second graduations. Pump-style pushers and modern proportions blend heritage aesthetics with current styling, while 10 ATM water resistance ensures daily practicality.

The timepiece houses Zenith’s El Primero 3600 movement, the latest iteration of the brand’s high-frequency chronograph caliber that earned the 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève “Chronograph” award. Operating at 5 Hz with a silicon escape wheel, the movement achieves 1/10th second precision with the chronograph hand completing full rotations every 10 seconds.

The caliber provides 60 hours of power reserve and displays refined decoration through the sapphire caseback, including a blue column wheel, horizontal clutch, and openworked rotor featuring the Zenith star emblem.

The package includes both an integrated steel bracelet and black rubber strap for wearing versatility.