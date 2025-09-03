 Skip to main content
Vans and Engineered Garments rework the Slip-On with intentional mismatch

Vans and Engineered Garments bring a mismatched vibe to sneakers

Vans is no stranger to creating iconic silhouettes, but their latest collaboration with Engineered Garments takes their heritage a step further into its history. Focused on high-quality craftsmanship and premium design, their latest collaborative design is an elevated casual sneaker for a new generation. Taking on the Slip-On 98 silhouette, the two brands reinterpret this signature style by honoring its heritage while modernizing it for a new era. Making a statement with an asymmetrical style, the new design of the Slip-On 98 isn’t overtly statement yet manages to pack a punch with minimal effort. Still full of Vans’ casual coolness and Engineered Garments’ knack for street style, this sneaker is the ultimate way to refresh your casual sneakers without sacrificing style. 

Mix and match with Vans x Engineered Garments Slip-On 98

mismatched vans x engineered garments
Vans
Arriving in two colorways, “Red/Navy” and “Black/Blue,” this collaboration isn’t just about its versatile hues. For this launch, the sneaker arrives as mismatched pairs, inspired by the colors of an archival Vans advertisement of the Authentic. In a statement, Engineered Garments explained, “We wanted to look back and focus on the past, not only within our partnership but to what we knew of Vans.” Continuing on their inspiration, Engineered Garments further described, “The image had a skater with two different colored Authentics and a quote reading they’d switched one side of the pair with a friend who skated the opposite stance. Taking an impactful image and incorporating colorblocking, a signature of Engineered Garments, onto our favorite Slip-On.” Those looking to get their hands on these mismatched sneakers can purchase them now via the official OTW by Vans webstore for a retail price of $100.

