Unimatic and Massena Lab unveil a NASA-inspired meteorite watch

Not all partnerships yield amazing results and can often lack artistic heft, but with the unveiling of their latest creation, the Modello Quattro U4-T-SPW, the union of Italian minimalists Unimatic and industry curator William Massena of Massena Lab has produced a celestial masterpiece. By transcending standard limited edition fare with a timepiece that masterfully combines rugged functional design with astronomical elegance. No one could ever accuse this collection of playing it safe as this serves as a visually striking piece that becomes a part of the conversation. Inspired by the glory days of space exploration and heroes of the era, collectors have the opportunity to wear the heavens and celestial history on their wrist.

A dial with heart and soul

The soul of this collaborative timepiece lies in its gorgeous dial, crafted from authentic Gibeon meteorite. Sourced from the ancient core of an asteroid that landed on Earth in prehistoric Namibia, each dial is a unique natural artifact, its distinctive Widmanstätten pattern — a crystalline structure that can only form in the zero-gravity environment of space across millions of years — etched into a textured, shimmering canvas. This otherworldly tableau is framed by a bead-blasted titanium case, a material selected for its featherlight strength and direct link to aerospace engineering. The high-contrast printed indices and syringe-style hands optimize legibility against the intricate meteorite backdrop, while a double-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating covers the dial, bringing a vintage-inspired distortion that elevates the mystery.

A tribute to NASA’s iconic space pen

The brilliance of this collaboration lies in its singular narrative in addition to its stunning design. The piece is a direct homage to the AG-7 ‘Astronaut’ pen developed by Fisher for NASA. The watch’s brushed titanium case, black DLC-coated crown, and red accent on the seconds hand meticulously mirror the aesthetic of the iconic writing instrument. This is a detail that speaks to Massena Lab’s immense talent for story-driven design, positioning the watch as a tangible piece of historical tribute. Powered by Seiko NH35A automatic movement, the watch delivers a performance worthy of its tool-watch inspiration, all presented on a premium black rubber strap that offers a sporty, modern aesthetic.

A collaborative victory with style and substance

Unimatic and Massena Lab have achieved a rare feat with the release of the Modello Quattro U4-T-SPW by creating a stunning piece that is compelling from any angle, from the technical to the artistic. As a limited edition, it offers a distinct narrative and direct connection to human exploration and the power of curiosity. For the watch connoisseur who values substance over status, this collection serves as a modern horological artifact.