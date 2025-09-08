Ulysse Nardin’s new Freak X Crystalium is a transparent marvel

Ulysse Nardin has consistently carved a path of unparalleled innovation in the world of haute horology and with the introduction of the Freak X Crystalium, the watchmaker continues to push the boundaries of skeletal design to their absolute limits. Debuting at Geneva Watch Days 2025, this latest iteration of the iconic Freak collection is a mesmerizing spectacle of transparency and light, showcasing the mechanical soul of the watch that stands as a testament to Ulysse Nardin’s fearless philosophy. The transformation of a watch into a wearable timepiece that captures and refracts light is the stuff of a legend in the making.

A case of captured light and architectural brilliance

The first thing one will notice with this timepiece is the case, a revolutionary one crafted from Crystalium — a highly transparent amorphous alloy developed by Ulysse Nardin’s in-house scientists. This groundbreaking material offers a crystalline clarity that provides a clear view into the watch’s intricate mechanics from any angle. The case’s multi-faceted design is engineered to play off the light, creating a dazzling array of reflections that make the watch appear to be carved from a perfectly clear diamond. This is a bold architectural statement on the wrist that celebrates the beauty of structure and form.

A carousel of technical excellence

The Freak collection features the UN-230 automatic movement, where the movement itself is the time indicator. The entire gear train and escapement rotate once per hour to indicate the minutes, while a central bridge indicates the hours. In the Crystalium, this flying carousel mechanism is fully visible, allowing the wearer to take in the synchronized dance of its nickel-free wheels and the high-inertia silicon balance wheel in constant motion. The absence of a dial reinforces the watch’s radical, futuristic ethos and its commitment to mechanical purity.

An ambitious fusion of material science and horological art

With the Freak X Crystalium, Ulysse Nardin has crafted a daring, conceptually brilliant masterpiece that marries groundbreaking material innovation with one of the most inventive movements ever created. For the collector who values avant-garde design and uncompromising transparency, the Freak X Crystalium is a shining example of what is possible when a brand dares to defy the status quo.