I tested the Twillory Air Suit—here’s why it’s unlike any suit I’ve ever worn

I have worn more suits than I could count in the last two decades. I started with plain-clothes security and close personal protection work, then graduated to selling suits (where I discovered high quality and the concept of wearing suits out of a love for them instead of as a uniform), and finally, writing about them (where I discovered the joy of teaching other men to do the same). In that time, I have learned what suits to wear when it’s cold out, what suits to wear in the heat, and the simple truth that, no matter what, most suits don’t breathe well. So when Twillory dropped the Air Suit, they had my attention. Of course, I saw the social media campaigns holding the suit up to light so you can see through it, but I didn’t buy it. So, reaching out to Twillory’s co-founder, Eli Blumstein, I got a little background and an Air Suit of my own to test out. And now I have thoughts.

We weren’t sure how the market would react to such a unique fabric, but the feedback has been amazing. Lawyers, accountants, and groomsmen alike are wearing the Air suit for everything from professional to celebratory events. Salespeople and networkers have especially embraced it, as it’s been a fantastic conversation starter. Word of mouth has been key to its success. – Eli Blumstein

Looks like a suit

So often, when suitmakers try to do something out of the box, like creating something new in the suit world, they ultimately lose the essence of the suit. There is a reason wearing a suit is a time-honored tradition and hasn’t changed much in the last century-plus. They look good. When suitmakers start to deviate from the norm, many times they lose the basics, and they stop looking good. One of the aspects of Twillory’s Air Suit I was most surprised by was how much it looked like a suit. There wasn’t that obvious moment when I looked in the mirror and thought, “This isn’t a real suit.” The structure stayed strong, like a canvased suit. I am not the only person who felt that way when I put it on.

“Originally, the Air Suit was designed with summer in mind,” Blumstein says. “But after introducing it last winter as the ‘all-day office suit,’ it really struck a chord. Its breathable, lightweight fabric makes it perfect for long days in the office, even when temperatures dip.

Wears like pajamas

If you have worn suits in your life, you get a feeling when you put them on: crisp, clean, and structured. For me, this has always given me a sense of purpose, confidence that I could tackle anything sent my way. That isn’t a feeling that comes with the Air Suit. When I put on the suit for the first time, it didn’t feel like a suit. It felt like pajamas. Stretchy, comfy, could sit on the couch and eat Cheetos, like pajamas. Is that a bad thing? Not at all, for 90% of the population, this is the biggest selling point for the suit. It is comfortable in a way that most can’t rival. For a guy like me, it simply took some getting used to. As a matter of fact, it takes the same level of acclimation that wearing a suit for the first time took me. And that is kind of the point.

“What if we could design a suit so light and breathable, you wouldn’t even know you’re wearing it,” Blumstein asks. “Many guys are sensitive to heat, but still need to suit up for summer. So, we set out to find the lightest fabric that could still maintain a sharp form. The inspiration came from the mesh fabric used on one of our office chairs. But could a mesh suit work?”

Texture brings down the formality

Final thoughts. The summer months require innovation to endure the sweltering heat, and until Twillory dropped the Air Suit, that meant cotton, linen, or light wool. The Air Suit changes that. It gives you another option for the warm weather, but isn’t confined to only those few months. Here are my final pros and cons for Twillory’s innovative option:

Pros:

Breathes better than any other suit I have owned, making it perfect for summer.

It is soft and malleable, feels like you’re wearing more lounge clothes than a suit.

Cons:

The texture of the Air Suit gives it an amazing look. It creates a great conversation piece. However, that same texture takes away a little bit of formality that the suit would otherwise have.

One of my favorite aspects of a structured suit is the crisp crease in the trousers. It gives the entire look a clean appearance. That isn’t going to happen with the Air Suit pants.

At the end of the day, my pros may be cons for others, and my cons may be completely unimportant to others. I believe this is a great suit for everyone and has its place in every wardrobe. I may not wear it to many evening events due to its texture, but when you live in Florida, you do everything you can to get a suit that breathes.