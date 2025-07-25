A style expert shows men how to wear a seersucker suit this summer

When you start a suit collection, there are different colors, patterns, and styles to keep in mind. However, if you have to wear a suit every day, you will want to consider the fabrics as well. Wool is a great fabric and can look fantastic all year round, but there are some basics to add to your collection for both cold weather (like flannel, tweed, and cashmere) and warm weather (like linen and cotton). One of the classics to add to your summer wardrobe is a good seersucker suit. It is perfect for Memorial Day to Labor Day and is great for any occasion. But you know me, I won’t just tell you to go shopping without doing the research for you and getting some information for you to look great after picking it up. I reached out to Michelle Kohanzo, President of The Tie Bar (who helped us put together a look for the Kentucky Derby), to get a little guidance on how to wear a seersucker suit, and she never disappoints.

The seersucker suit is designed to be dressed up or down, so you can style it for brunch just as easily as you can for an event. – Michelle Kohanzo, President of The Tie Bar

How to wear it

Getting right down to it, there is no reason to have a great suit if you don’t know how to wear it. You can have the best-looking suit on the market, and if you wear it wrong, you won’t do it justice. When I think of seersucker, all I can see is a southern prosecutor cross-examinin a witness in a clear-cut case of murda’. Of course, even if you sound like Matlock, you don’t wanna look like you’re cosplaying him. So Kohanzo offers some insight.

“The key is balance. Pair your seersucker suit with a crisp white tee or an open-collar button-down instead of a stiff dress shirt and tie,” Michelle says. “Skip the shiny shoes and go for loafers or clean sneakers. Keep accessories minimal—think modern, not costume. Our take on the seersucker suit is designed to be dressed up or down, so you can style it for brunch just as easily as you can for an event. It’s all about making the suit work for your lifestyle, not the other way around.”

Why should you pick up a seersucker suit

Why risk the southern gentleman look if that isn’t your style? The seersucker suit is a men’s staple for warm weather. It has been consistently one of the favorites for the stylish man since the early 1900s. The main reason it has such deep roots in the South has to do with its origins. Joseph Haspel Sr. popularized it in the humid climate of New Orleans and then watched it spread throughout the South. But how and why did it get so popular? What is it about the fabric that became so beloved?

“Seersucker is a classic summer fabric for good reason—it’s lightweight, breathable, and naturally puckered, which means it sits slightly off the skin and allows for better air circulation,” Michelle explains. “It’s polished without being stuffy, and gives off an effortless, laid-back elegance that’s perfect for warm-weather dressing. Whether you’re heading to a wedding, rooftop event, or just want to look sharp when it’s 85 degrees, seersucker is a go-to.”

The shifting style

If you are familiar with seersucker, you are probably thinking of the traditional blue-and-white striped fabric that has always looked so unique and screamed summer style. But that isn’t always appropriate for the office or more formal occasions, they can sometimes feel a little too informal. That lack of versatility started to make it difficult to work the perfect summer suit into your rotation. Those tides are a-changin’ now that brands like The Tie Bar are looking to make the seersucker suit a little more accessible to the everyday man.

“While blue-and-white striped seersucker is the most traditional, we’re seeing a modern shift. At The Tie Bar, we’re leaning into solid tones and subtler patterns to give seersucker a fresh update. It’s still the same breathable fabric you love, but in more versatile, elevated hues. It’s about keeping the practicality but making it work for today’s style-conscious guy who doesn’t want to look like he just stepped out of the Kentucky Derby.”

Contrary to popular belief, men’s suits are made to be comfortable. If you wear them correctly, they can be worn every day and always feel great. A good start is getting the right fabrics. The seersucker suit is one of the best additions you can make to your suit wardrobe, and if you follow Michelle’s advice, you will not only look great all summer long, but you will feel fantastic and cool in your new go-to warm-weather ensemble.