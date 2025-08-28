 Skip to main content
The Red Wing Postman Oxford brings rugged elegance to everyday shoes

Red Wing and Goods & Services release a new limited-edition Oxford shoe

red wing Goods & Services oxford on machine
Goods & Services

While it’s hard to make a pair of Red Wing shoes even more enticing and elevated, the design and repair studio Goods & Services has managed to do just that. On the verge of a new season, the pair has pulled out all the stops to upgrade one of Red Wing’s once-forgotten silhouettes. Released in the 1950s, the Postman was Red Wing’s stylish response for professionals looking for sophisticated comfort. Although this style was ultimately retired from the brand’s lineup, Red Wing’s partnership with Goods & Services has brought back this design with modern updates, making it an even more classy dress shoe option. Styled as an Oxford, the shoe dons a unique new look that signals a substantial departure from its original form.   

Red Wing’s most understated classic returns with a new look

red wing goods and services oxford
Goods & Services
For this limited-edition design, Red Wing and Goods & Services have transformed the original Postman design into the more refined Postman 101 Oxford shoe. Crafted with a removable vegetable-tanned leather kiltie, or false tongue, for an elevated look, the shoe dons a sleek black colorway. This removable feature allows users to easily add the accent for a more detailed look or a minimalist Oxford. The shoe also includes a Vibram 132 lug sole with high-abrasion rubber and thick lugs for durability and longevity. Just as the rest of Red Wing’s lineup, these shoes can be resoled and rebuilt many times over. Priced at $398, this Goods & Service and Red Wing collaboration is available for pre-order, with shipments expected to be sent in early October. Made under a limited edition commission, these Oxford shoes aren’t your typical finds.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
