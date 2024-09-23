The new G-shock G-steel GM2110D comes with an eye-catching finish

 Skip to main content
Casio Releases the new G-shock G-steel GM2110D with an eye-catching finish

the new g shock steel gm2110d gm 2110d 2a model001
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Casio has added a new timepiece—the GM2110D—to its G-Steel series. And thanks to the sleek design and octagonal shape, the GM2110D has a unique modern touch. It’s the first watch in the G-series to come with a metal bezel and a metallic bracelet.

Available in five different colors that accentuate the dial, this watch is suitable for both play and work. Apart from the classic silver and navy colors, the GM2110D was rolled out with a lime green, sky blue, and orange dial. The stainless steel bezel complements the striking colors with an elegant design and a circular hairline finish. Featuring a recessed dial ring that smoothly blends with other parts of the watch, the GM2110D has an impressive visual allure.

With its octagonal shape, this watch emboldens the design featured in the GM2100 G-Steel series.

Since the GM2110D is about 11.8 mm thick, it perfectly sits on the wrist comfortably. In terms of modern elegance and evolution, the GM2110D represents Casio’s commitment to innovation, as it offers high-quality features.

It also comes with a countdown timer, double LED lights, 5 daily alarms, world time functionality, and a shock-resistant structure.

At the moment, the GM2110D retails at $200, and it’s available on the official G-shock website and other trusted outlets.

