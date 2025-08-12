The Lowell returns: Dr. Martens refreshes its sleek silhouette in autumn tones

With the summer season nearing its close, it’s time for fall footwear to start making its way onto the shelves. One brand that’s wasting no time in touting its autumn-ready shoes is Dr. Martens. The brand known for its iconic boots and beyond is once again taking over the fall season with a new launch that involves an old friend. After being released last year and later remixed in the spring along with Awake NY, the Lowell shoe returns for a new take that embraces the falling leaves. The Lowell design appears in three new seasonally apt colorways that’ll bring your footwear into the new season. Donning a vintage look for the Moc Toc design, this latest launch is a signal that fall is coming.

Dr. Martens gets a head start on fall with the Lowell design

To get ready for autumn, Dr. Martens has given their newest Lowell Moc Toc a new look that evokes all of the fall aesthetics. Crafted with a lightweight “Russet Red” Wild Grain leather, Goodyear welted construction, and a rugged BEN outsole, the Lowell is built to last. In the two other iterations, “Olive” and “Midnight Blue”, the Lowell is constructed with a waxy, durable Orleans leather instead of the textured version. Finished with a four-eyelet design, this Lowell is classic and timeless at every angle. All three versions are available via Dr. Martens’ webstore for a retail price of $170 each. Previous colorways, like the “Black” and “Butterscotch” of the Lowell, have also been restocked.