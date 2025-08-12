 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Lowell returns: Dr. Martens refreshes its sleek silhouette in autumn tones

Dr. Martens brings fall vibes to the Lowell Moc Toe

By
black dr. martens moc toe
Dr. Martens / Dr. Martens

With the summer season nearing its close, it’s time for fall footwear to start making its way onto the shelves. One brand that’s wasting no time in touting its autumn-ready shoes is Dr. Martens. The brand known for its iconic boots and beyond is once again taking over the fall season with a new launch that involves an old friend. After being released last year and later remixed in the spring along with Awake NY, the Lowell shoe returns for a new take that embraces the falling leaves. The Lowell design appears in three new seasonally apt colorways that’ll bring your footwear into the new season. Donning a vintage look for the Moc Toc design, this latest launch is a signal that fall is coming.

Dr. Martens gets a head start on fall with the Lowell design

red dr martens lowell
Dr. Martens / Dr. Martens

To get ready for autumn, Dr. Martens has given their newest Lowell Moc Toc a new look that evokes all of the fall aesthetics. Crafted with a lightweight “Russet Red” Wild Grain leather, Goodyear welted construction, and a rugged BEN outsole, the Lowell is built to last. In the two other iterations, “Olive” and “Midnight Blue”, the Lowell is constructed with a waxy, durable Orleans leather instead of the textured version. Finished with a four-eyelet design, this Lowell is classic and timeless at every angle. All three versions are available via Dr. Martens’ webstore for a retail price of $170 each. Previous colorways, like the “Black” and “Butterscotch” of the Lowell, have also been restocked.  

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

thisisneverthat, Dr. Martens drop two workwear boots you absolutely need
Dr. Martens releases new collaboration
models starting at dr martens in midair

Although Dr. Martens has built its legacy as a go-to for boots, it’s hardly been considered rugged material- until now. With their latest collaboration with thisisneverthat, Dr. Martens is taking its classic styles and giving it a tough upgrade. Donning a new look each, these are far from the fresh and sleek new boots you’ve grown accustomed to. These new workwear boots are made to be worn out, give your footwear a unique story, and maximize use. Using iconic details from both brands, the latest workwear boots will add style to your everyday looks. 

 
thisisneverthat x Dr. Martens 1460 and 1461

Read more
ASICS refreshes its iconic silhouette with two new designs
ASICS releases two new colorways
blue ASICS sneakers product photo

Although the year has barely begun, ASICS is already working hard to create bold new sneakers. To celebrate the new year, the athletic brand is reaching into the archives to create a refreshed new version perfect for the modern era. With two new colorways, ASICS is relaunching a previous design beloved for its performance features. ASICS is no stranger to creating bold yet quality designs and now they’re dipping its toes in the retro sneaker revival trend. After a year of non-stop collaborations with other brands and designs, the brand is stepping forward with a colorful start to the year. 
Reintroducing the ASICS Gel-Kayano 20

Now available in two new colorways, the famed ASICS Gel-Kayano 20 is getting a much-needed upgrade. First released in 2013, the Gel-Kayano 20 is a true 2000s sneaker with all of the chunky and intricate technical details that entails. The two new hues include a vibrant Neptune Blue and Black made with blue uppers, overlays, midsole, and outsoles. Light green accents are added to the midsole for a refreshing pop of color. 

Read more
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Dr. Martens’ newest collection
Dr. Martens release new collection
flatlay with dr martens boot

With the start of the ‘Year of the Snake’, many brands take to their most iconic designs and give them a thoughtful and thematic makeover. Although these remixes can often appear gimmicky and niche, Dr. Martens’ latest collection is a perfectly curated array of options you can use after the year ends. In celebration of the occasion, the brand has reworked three emblematic designs with small details and upgrades to get you into the spirit of the year. While still celebrating the Year of the Snake, these design features are still subtle enough to blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. 

 
Dr. Martens’ ‘Year of the Snake’ collection

Read more