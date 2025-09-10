TAG Heuer’s new Monaco Gulf is a racing legend reimagined

The iconic combination of the Heuer Monaco’s square case and the vibrant Gulf racing livery has achieved legendary status among serious watch collectors. Today, TAG Heuer and Gulf Oil return with the introduction of a captivating new iteration of the Monaco Chronograph Gulf, a luxury timepiece that masterfully celebrates tradition while embracing contemporary refinement. This is a watch designed to capture the rebellious spirit of 1970s motorsport while staying true to the technical performance and elegant finish expected by today’s watch enthusiasts. It is a watch that speaks directly to purists, offering a unique insight into a bygone era of racing glory.

A dial that roars

The soul of this latest Monaco lies with its breathtaking dial, a fitting tribute to the Gulf-sponsored Porsche 917K that dominated Le Mans. The iconic ‘Gulf Blue’ base provides a vibrant canvas upon which sits the easily recognizable orange stripe running diagonally across the center. This dynamic aesthetic is balanced by gilt-toned counters and applied indices filled with a cream luminescent material. The end result is a dial of exceptional depth – instantly recognizable and emotionally resonant. It is a perfect combination of color and history, designed to evoke the glorious roar of a vintage flat-12 engine.

Modern performance beneath a rich historic legacy

Housed within the signature 39mm stainless steel case beats the heart of a modern chronograph. TAG Heuer decided to utilize the robust Calibre Heuer 02 for this model, a manufacturing movement equipped with an impressive 80-hour power reserve. This choice ensures a high-performance engine worthy of Monaco’s racing pedigree, all while allowing for the clean dial layout that defines the classic Monaco silhouette. The watch is presented on a padded calfskin leather strap with contrast stitching, ensuring both a call back to tradition and an eye for modernity. This fusion of singular design and contemporary mechanics creates a timepiece that is a precision instrument for daily use.

A timeless legend, reimagined

With this new Monaco Chronograph Gulf, TAG Heuer has delivered a beautifully executed timepiece that honors an illustrious past while looking squarely to the future of horology. For the collector who respects racing history, iconic design, and the technical mastery of Swiss precision, this Monaco is a timepiece worthy of consideration.