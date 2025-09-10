 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

TAG Heuer’s new Monaco Gulf is a racing legend reimagined

The Tag Heuer Monaco Gulf is a perfect tribute to racing history

By
The Monaco Chronograph Gulf
TAG Heuer

The iconic combination of the Heuer Monaco’s square case and the vibrant Gulf racing livery has achieved legendary status among serious watch collectors. Today, TAG Heuer and Gulf Oil return with the introduction of a captivating new iteration of the Monaco Chronograph Gulf, a luxury timepiece that masterfully celebrates tradition while embracing contemporary refinement. This is a watch designed to capture the rebellious spirit of 1970s motorsport while staying true to the technical performance and elegant finish expected by today’s watch enthusiasts. It is a watch that speaks directly to purists, offering a unique insight into a bygone era of racing glory.

A dial that roars

The Monaco Chronograph Gulf
TAG Heuer

The soul of this latest Monaco lies with its breathtaking dial, a fitting tribute to the Gulf-sponsored Porsche 917K that dominated Le Mans. The iconic ‘Gulf Blue’ base provides a vibrant canvas upon which sits the easily recognizable orange stripe running diagonally across the center. This dynamic aesthetic is balanced by gilt-toned counters and applied indices filled with a cream luminescent material. The end result is a dial of exceptional depth – instantly recognizable and emotionally resonant. It is a perfect combination of color and history, designed to evoke the glorious roar of a vintage flat-12 engine.

Modern performance beneath a rich historic legacy

The Monaco Chronograph Gulf
TAG Heuer

Housed within the signature 39mm stainless steel case beats the heart of a modern chronograph. TAG Heuer decided to utilize the robust Calibre Heuer 02 for this model, a manufacturing movement equipped with an impressive 80-hour power reserve. This choice ensures a high-performance engine worthy of Monaco’s racing pedigree, all while allowing for the clean dial layout that defines the classic Monaco silhouette. The watch is presented on a padded calfskin leather strap with contrast stitching, ensuring both a call back to tradition and an eye for modernity. This fusion of singular design and contemporary mechanics creates a timepiece that is a precision instrument for daily use.

A timeless legend, reimagined

With this new Monaco Chronograph Gulf, TAG Heuer has delivered a beautifully executed timepiece that honors an illustrious past while looking squarely to the future of horology. For the collector who respects racing history, iconic design, and the technical mastery of Swiss precision, this Monaco is a timepiece worthy of consideration.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

H. Moser’s new salmon perpetual calendar is pure minimalism
The H. Moser Endeavour is a masterclass in minimalist perpetual calendar design
ENDEAVOUR PERPETUAL CALENDAR SMOKED SALMON

That the entire luxury watch community stops in its tracks with an H. Moser & Cie release is no small feat, but the brand has gained favor within the industry for a well-tuned mantra of radical minimalism and understated elegance. The philosophy of this revered watchmaking company once again shines through with the introduction of the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Smoked Salmon, a timepiece that redefines the very essence of a classic complication. The Schaffhausen-based manufacturer’s latest creation challenges traditional design by presenting watchmaking with breathtaking clarity and a sunburst dial that makes a definitive statement. The end result makes a resounding case for the power of quiet confidence and technical purity.

A masterclass in minimalist complication and legibility

Read more
Breitling unveils bold new NFL watch collection for 2025
Breitling's new NFL watches are the ultimate fan luxury accessory
NFL Team Edition collections

In yet another masterful execution of sporting prestige and horological mastery, Breitling has officially hit the mark with its ambitious new NFL collection. This release serves as a sophisticated tribute to the grit, glory, and singular spectacle of the National Football League, executed with the dynamic Swiss precision that defines the brand. With all 32 teams woven into the DNA of its most celebrated timepieces, Breitling has created an impressive series of collectible masterpieces that speak directly to the league's global fanbase, offering a way to showcase team alliances with uncompromising luxury and bold, mechanical flair.

Team spirit celebrated through dynamic design

Read more
Vacheron’s new ultra-thin perpetual calendar is pure horology
The new Vacheron Overseas Perpetual Calendar is a feat of ultra-thin horology
Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-thin

Vacheron Constantin, regarded as one of the industry’s most respected watchmakers, has proven its technical and artistic prowess yet again with the introduction of the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin, a timepiece masterfully reconciling grand complication with ethereal elegance. Their recent release is the latest iteration of the brand’s iconic Overseas collection, a testament to their unwavering commitment to mechanical innovation and aesthetic purity. This is a commanding and wearable masterpiece of refined proportions that redefines the boundaries of a sports watch. It is a bold declaration that commands presence at once, confirming what watch enthusiasts already know – the most sophisticated horological artistry can act as an exercise in understated brilliance and quiet luxury.

An intricate presentation of technical mastery in a super-thin silhouette

Read more