Sperry updates its iconic CVO with a premium Japan-made release

Sperry heads to Japan for a new exclusive sneaker

blue sperry japan sneakers
Sperry / Sperry

When it comes to All-American footwear brands, Sperry ranks among the most notable around. Now that the brand is approaching its 90th anniversary, which includes historic moments, it’s time for Sperry to celebrate by looking into the future. With a closer look at the Japanese footwear market, Sperry has unveiled its newest sneaker that’s set to be a Japan exclusive. Taking on the traditional CVO design, the Sperry sneaker has undergone minimal changes to its overall shape to better appeal to the market. As Sperry continues to expand its global reach, it’s now farfetched to imagine more exclusives tailored to specific markets. While the design isn’t planned to land stateside (as of now), this exclusive launch serves as a preview of the next 90 years Sperry has planned. 

Sperry’s iconic design heads to Japan

brown sperry cvo sneaker
Sperry / Sperry

Launching as a two-part release, Sperry plans to release its special edition of the Classic CVO, retrofitted to the Japanese market. For this design, Sperry has expanded the toe box by .5 cm for a sharper look. The overall foot shape of the sneaker has also been altered to better adapt to Asian foot shapes. A limited edition wordmark with an illustration of Mount Fuji has also been added to the design. The sneaker also includes an outsole made out of “RUBEAR NR” technology to enhance traction. Crafted with select Japanese materials and Japanese ethos in mind, this exclusive sneaker manages to respect the country while retaining the flair of the American brand. First launching in White and Navy in its canvas material, the Classic CVO Japan sneaker will be available via Sperry Japan starting July 31. A suede option in Navy, Off-White, and Cocoa Brown is also slated for a release on August 28.

