Sneaker loafers are taking over, and HOKA’s new drop is leading the charge

HOKA's sneaker loafer design is back with new colors

overhead view of hoka speed loafer
It’s the year of the sneaker loafers, and there have already been plenty of opinions on the matter. While brands like New Balance heralded the silhouette with their fusion in the last couple of seasons, there are new brands ready to bring their twist on the trend. HOKA, known for their chunky sneakers and performance features, is joining the trend and is prepared to take it over with a new version of the sneaker loafer that brings their recognizable chunky soles to the forefront. With a standout silhouette, HOKA’s new Speed Loafer appears to do precisely what the name entails: deliver key technical footwear features with the look of your favorite dress shoe. Arriving in two new colorways for the fall season, HOKA’s response to the trend seems to signal that the hybrid shoe isn’t going away anytime soon. 

HOKA’s Speed Loafer is back in “Birch” and “Walnut” for fall

hoka speed loafer birch
Arriving in a fresh off-white hue and rich brown shade, the HOKA Speed Loafer is the exact mix of loafer and sneaker. Similar to its all-black predecessor, the Speed Loafer includes a loafer upper with a tassel, for a sophisticated appearance from above. On the bottom, the design features a Vibram Megagrip outsole and Speedgoat 5 tooling, which happens to match the suede mudguard. In the “Walnut” hue, the Speed Loafer also comes with a hint of color with purple stitching that lines around the shoe. Both versions of the Speed Loafer will be released on August 8 via HOKA and select retailers for a retail price of $185. 

