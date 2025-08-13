 Skip to main content
Sleek and sculptural, the Adidas Taekwondo F50 makes its bold return

Adidas continues to push soccer-inspired trends with new sneaker

By
overhead black adidas taekwondo f50
Adidas

The football footwear trend continues to grow strong, and Adidas is going all in on the style. As we’ve seen recently, soccer continues to infiltrate the latest footwear designs, and will likely continue to as the world awaits the start of the FIFA World Cup next year. Adidas, a prominent partner for various soccer clubs around the world, has already made a head start on the movement with a series of soccer-inspired sneakers that’ll pair perfectly with the heightened anticipation. In their newest release, Adidas takes to its archives for a hybrid of two iconic silhouettes. Mixing the Adidas Taekwondo sneaker with their 2006-era F50 field cleat, the German-born athletic company has managed to adapt its soccer history to create a new modern lifestyle sneaker. 

Adidas’ latest hybrid design takes to the soccer pitch

adidas taekwondo f50 sneaker
Adidas

Taking key details from both designs, the newest Adidas sneaker dons smooth uppers and metallic decals from the archival F50 shoe. The sneaker also takes the Adidas wordmark, heel tab, insole, and outsoles from the soccer field boot. From the taekwondo model, the new design includes its signature wrap-style closure. The colorway infuses the black upper, accented by the glimmer of the silver metallic accents. Leaning into a minimalistic and futuristic style, the Taekwondo F50 manages to fuse two silhouettes from the past into an ultra-modern sneaker of the future. Set to arrive on Adidas’ shelves and platforms in the fall season, the sneaker is set to retail for $120. While soccer fever has yet to reach its peak, launches like the Taekwondo F50 start to pique the interests of crowds looking for the latest trends.

