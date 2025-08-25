SeaVees takes on fall with rugged yet refined footwear drops

Fresh off their release of the Tahoe Trekker, SeaVees ushers in the fall season with new releases that celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. As part of the milestone, SeaVees’ fall collection appears with two September releases that take on two classic silhouettes. Releasing a new boat shoe and a rugged boot, these styles are ready for the changing of the leaves. Both are versatile enough to function long past the fall season, bringing all the practical and stylish outdoor needs. As with the brand’s previous launches, SeaVees’ fall launches are curated with a sophisticated and elevated look with all of the comfort and performance you need for all-day and all-terrain comfort. While both styles aren’t set to arrive until next month, they’re the perfect teasers to start teasing a new season.

SeaVees teases the fall with two new releases

Recommended Videos

With the start of a new season, SeaVees is tackling two timeless silhouettes that are easy to incorporate into any wardrobe. The first of the two releases involves the brand’s Larkspur Lug Boat Shoe, a modern iteration of the classic boat shoe with a twist of loafer details. Crafted with an oil suede upper and rugged Vibram outsole, the shoe’s construction reveals premium materials and craftsmanship. Contrast stitching, leather laces, and kick seam add even more of a distinctive touch to the rugged boat shoe.

On the other hand, SeaVees is also releasing its own rugged boot, a staple in any fall wardrobe. The Dispatch Boot appears with an oiled suede upper, stitched welt, and sturdy Vibram sole for comfort, style, and traction. Made for multi-purpose use, the Dispatch Boot can efficiently function as a work boot or a dressier option with comfort.