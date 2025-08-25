 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

SeaVees takes on fall with rugged yet refined footwear drops

SeaVees ushers in a new season with their upcoming fall releases

By
line up of lug boat shoes
SeaVees

Fresh off their release of the Tahoe Trekker, SeaVees ushers in the fall season with new releases that celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. As part of the milestone, SeaVees’ fall collection appears with two September releases that take on two classic silhouettes. Releasing a new boat shoe and a rugged boot, these styles are ready for the changing of the leaves. Both are versatile enough to function long past the fall season, bringing all the practical and stylish outdoor needs. As with the brand’s previous launches, SeaVees’ fall launches are curated with a sophisticated and elevated look with all of the comfort and performance you need for all-day and all-terrain comfort. While both styles aren’t set to arrive until next month, they’re the perfect teasers to start teasing a new season. 

SeaVees teases the fall with two new releases

SeaVees Dispatch boot
SeaVees
Recommended Videos

With the start of a new season, SeaVees is tackling two timeless silhouettes that are easy to incorporate into any wardrobe. The first of the two releases involves the brand’s Larkspur Lug Boat Shoe, a modern iteration of the classic boat shoe with a twist of loafer details. Crafted with an oil suede upper and rugged Vibram outsole, the shoe’s construction reveals premium materials and craftsmanship. Contrast stitching, leather laces, and kick seam add even more of a distinctive touch to the rugged boat shoe. 

On the other hand, SeaVees is also releasing its own rugged boot, a staple in any fall wardrobe. The Dispatch Boot appears with an oiled suede upper, stitched welt, and sturdy Vibram sole for comfort, style, and traction. Made for multi-purpose use, the Dispatch Boot can efficiently function as a work boot or a dressier option with comfort. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Mondaine’s new white Essence collection is pure minimalist luxury
The new Mondaine Essence White embraces pure minimalist elegance
The ESSENCE COLLECTION, in white

In the realm of horology, where opulence is everywhere you look, sometimes restraint is the true measure of sophistication. Mondaine is one notable Swiss brand revered for its unwavering mantra of clean, utilitarian design, and the release of its Essence White Collection serves as the perfect example of this principle. This most recent iteration of the critically praised Essence line presents elegance in its highest form, exuding the perfect balance of understated luxury and architectural mastery. Its sleek design proves that bold statements can be made just as fortuitously with a whisper.

A canvas of purity: Where design and serenity meet

Read more
ASICS Skateboarding and Gino Iannucci debut the Leggerezza FB
ASICS and Gino Iannucci develop the brand's new must-have skate shoe
asics gino iannucci sneakers

Like other brands with soccer boots, ASICS is going all in on skateboarding. With their newly developed ASICS Skateboarding branch, the brand has already shown signs of how their skate-inspired footwear can achieve style and edge at once. Now, ASICS Skateboarding is joining forces with skate legend Gino Iannucci, who joined ASICS Skateboarding in 2023, to unveil the new center product for the skate line. While the silhouette isn’t new for the brand, the latest sneakers give ASICS Skateboarding a go-to product that can proudly represent their branch. Originally stemming from a soccer cleat, the new sneaker features details from multiple sports and activities for a thorough option that can easily become a favorite everyday casual option. 

ASICS doubles down on skateboarding with new sneaker

Read more
TAG Heuer embraces digital exclusivity with new online-only models
TAG Heuer unveils a new digital strategy with exclusive online-only timepieces
TAG Heuer's latest releases

TAG Heuer has signaled a bold move and the beginning of a new chapter with the announcement of an exclusive collection of timepieces to be available only online, combining its horological heritage with a progressive digital strategy. This daring initiative, focusing on a curated selection of its notable Formula 1 and Connected watches, represents a seismic and sophisticated shift in luxury retail, giving avid collectors and watch enthusiasts a uniquely streamlined path to ownership. By foregoing standard brick-and-mortar channels, TAG Heuer is curating a digital-first experience that caters to a client base that is more interconnected and convenience-driven than ever before in the luxury sector. These measures are being executed without compromising the stellar quality the brand is known for bringing to the market. 

Shifting the paradigm for owning Swiss luxury watches

Read more