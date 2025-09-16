From ‘Pepsi’ to ‘Cookie Monster’: The evolution of Rolex watch nicknames

In the world of premier luxury watch brands, few brands bring the passion and playful banter as Rolex. From their iconic ‘Pepsi’ GMT-Master to the exclusive ‘Paul Newman’ Daytona, the nicknames attached to some of their most legendary pieces have long served as a calling card among collectors, dealers, and enthusiasts. Rolex continues to release new models, and with each successive new watch, the lingo and lexicon surrounding them evolve. In the last year, a new wave of monikers has emerged, combining pop culture and just a touch of controversy. These nicknames have now become how we collectively refer to Rolex releases.

The great ‘Starbucks Submariner’ debate

The green-bezel ref. 126610LV has been nicknamed the ‘Starbucks Submariner,’ an evolution from its all-green predecessor, the ‘Hulk’, with the former trading in the green dial for a more low-key black face paired with the signature green ceramic bezel. The color scheme closely resembles the coffee chain’s logo, making the dubbing an appropriate one for casual fans.

Traditional collectors may be loath to compare a $10,000 Swiss luxury watch to a cup of java from a chain, but the name has remained nonetheless, in part fueled by social media comparing the cups found in Starbucks. Younger collectors have jumped on the term, and in a roundabout way, the new name has inadvertently led to an under-the-radar marketing that has introduced the brand to a new generation.

The ‘Lefty GMT’

Another nickname that has emerged is the ‘Lefty GMT,’ so named for Rolex’s decision to do something never done before by the brand by flipping the crown to the left side for the GMT-Master line. While purists immediately regarded the action as a marketing gimmick, lefties rejoiced as it went viral across several online forums. The divide in the community only increased demand for the model, with requests for the ‘Lefty’ resulting in longer wait lists compared to more conventional models. The unexpected success proves that quirks can turn into attributes and yield positive results when the narrative and nickname align.

What these nicknames demonstrate is how current watch culture combines irreverence with horological appreciation. Whereas Rolex nicknames of yesteryear referenced racing titans or precious gemstones, today’s terminology reflects a culture obsessed with social media, and even the most exclusive items are subject to rebranding by the collector community. Whether these names become classics like the ‘Pepsi’ or ‘Paul Newman’ remains to be seen, but their current trajectory demonstrates how monikers can recalibrate a watch’s identity as much as its actual specifications.

Enter the newcomers: the ‘Tiger’s Eye’ and ‘Crystal Ball’

Not every nickname has a humorous slant, however. The ‘Tiger’s Eye’ Datejust celebrates aesthetics and refers to the ref. 126234 with its brown sunburst dial that mimics the gemstone’s golden-brown shine. The warm, luxurious tones present have made it a favored collector’s item among true fans appreciating understated elegance.

Then there’s the ‘Crystal Ball’ Daytona (ref. 126500LN), so named for its shiny ice-blue dial and diamond-set bezel. The nickname plays on the mysticism and allure associated with the timepiece – a fitting successor to the ‘Rainbow Daytona’ that proves a great nickname can take a product far.

The power of nicknames to increase hype and resale value

A catchy nickname can generate huge buzz or detract from a watch’s status. The ‘Batman’ GMT-Master II (ref. 116710BLNR) is one example of a timepiece that soared in resale value once its moniker became instantly recognizable. Similarly, the ‘Smurf’ Submariner (ref. 116619LB) elevated its status thanks to its catchy alias.

But not all nicknames come with such success stories. The ‘Cookie Monster’ (ref. 126619LB), an update to the ‘Smurf’, never experienced the same popularity — proof that naming trends aren’t a guarantee of success. Auction houses report that watches with strong and easily identifiable nicknames often sell faster, particularly when linked to celebrities or influencers. One current example is the ‘Root Beer’ GMT-Master II (ref. 126711CHNR), which has experienced a surge in popularity after being seen on athletes and rock stars.

Is the future of Rolex nicknames a trend here to stay or fleeting?

Will today’s nicknames become as iconic as the ‘Pepsi’ or ‘Kermit’, or will they fall by the wayside into obscurity like the ‘Bluesy’ (ref. 16613LB)? As for now, there is no definitive answer, but the answer may lie in cultural staying power. Names connected to the zeitgeist and are embraced by the majority tend to thrive, while niche tags often lack staying power. The one throughline is that Rolex will continue to innovate, and collectors will do their part by applying monikers to their latest releases. With each innovation, admirers will be on high alert, attempting to understand these unofficial titles and decode them in the ever-evolving realm of luxury watches.