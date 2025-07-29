Timex’s new Kermit and Smurf watches are made for Rolex nerds

Timex has released the fourth installment of its cult IYKYK series with French horological artist seconde/seconde/, introducing limited edition homages to two beloved discontinued Rolex Submariner models that have achieved legendary status among collectors.

The collaboration features playful interpretations of the “Kermit” (reference 16610LV) and “Smurf” (reference 116619LB), two iconic Submariners known by their colorful nicknames derived from popular culture. These affordable alternatives capture the essence of watches that now command premium prices on the secondary market.

French artist Romaric André, known professionally as seconde/seconde/, has built a reputation for irreverent dial treatments that transform ordinary timepieces into sought-after pieces. His IYKYK series with Timex specifically targets watch enthusiasts familiar with Rolex’s nickname culture, where models earn monikers like Batman, Pepsi, and Hulk based on their color schemes.

The “Kermit” homage features a cartoonish frog footprint as its seconds hand, referencing the original’s distinctive black dial and green bezel combination produced from 2003 to 2010. The “Smurf” variant showcases a red and white mushroom seconds hand, nodding to both the animated characters’ homes and the original white gold Submariner’s bright blue dial and bezel from 2008 to 2020.

Built on Timex’s reliable Q platform, both watches feature 38mm cases with friction-fit rotating 12-hour bezels, quartz movements with accessible battery hatches, faux-integrated steel bracelets, and generously domed acrylic crystals. The familiar Q Timex DNA ensures dependable performance while keeping costs accessible.

Limited production adds collectibility, with the Kermit restricted to 1,145 pieces and the Smurf to 1,075 pieces, each individually numbered on the caseback. Despite seemingly large production numbers, previous IYKYK releases have sold quickly due to their cult following among watch enthusiasts.

The series succeeds because it operates on multiple levels. Casual observers see colorful watches with whimsical cartoon elements, while informed collectors recognize clever references to some of horology’s most coveted timepieces. This dual appeal has made seconde/seconde/ collaborations highly sought after in the affordable watch segment.

At $249 each, both models are available through Timex and Huckberry, offering an accessible entry point into the world of Rolex-inspired design. For Rolex enthusiasts priced out of the genuine articles or those seeking conversation starters that celebrate watch culture, these limited editions provide perfect alternatives that wear their inspiration proudly while offering genuine Timex reliability and charm.

