Prada reintroduces the Toblach, a minimalist icon reborn

Prada brings back the Toblach, an archival favorite

Prada shoes
Prada

Just as with many luxury designers and houses, Prada’s history is full of archival designs that are ready to be reimagined. Focusing on Prada’s footwear for men, the fashion house has plenty of silhouettes to pick from that could easily become modern favorites. Now, Prada is taking from those archives and delivering to users fan-favorites that have been redone to meet contemporary needs and trends. The first of these archival revivals comes in the form of the Toblach. The Toblach was first introduced during the 1998 fall/winter collection and became one of the first formal sneakers to hit mainstream. A hybrid shoe ahead of its time, this elevated design got its form by taking inspiration from loafers and sailing-ready sneakers. In its newest form, the Toblach collection looks to bring back this hybrid style at a time when the trend seems only to become more popular. 

Prada brings back this archival hybrid design

Prada lace shoes
Prada
Taking on another low-profile silhouette, the Toblach shoe is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Arriving in three designs, the Toblach collection is a new phase for Prada, which is looking to tap into the more subdued footwear niche. The most formal option, the Toblach loafer, arrives with an upper with an inverted apron, leather band, rubber sole, and patterned tread. Inside, a removable leather-covered insole offers users the ability to switch out the insole for one better suited for their needs. The Toblach leather ankle boots don a matter leather upper, but this time donning the appearance of a high-top sneaker that’s been fused with a boot. A sleek option for dressy events, the ankle boot is ideal for anyone looking for a formal shoe with more comfort. 

Rounding out the collection are the Toblach laced leather shoes. Bringing a minimalist aesthetic to a sportier shoe, these leather shoes marry premium craftsmanship with an everyday silhouette. Including cotton laces and metal eyelets, this shoe is the perfect addition for those looking to elevate their everyday shoe. The entire collection is available via Prada’s webstore and ranges from $1,120 to $1,250.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
