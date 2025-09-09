Pantone partners with Allbirds for exclusive Wool Cruiser color launch

While its release at the time was already revolutionary, Allbirds is gearing up to shake up the industry once again, this time with the help of one of the most significant markers in trends. Along with Pantone, Allbirds is gearing up to reimagine the Wool Cruiser with an exclusive color launch. Since its inception, Allbirds has been committed to creating footwear that prioritizes sustainability while focusing on lightweight designs that cushion every step. With this new collaboration, the brand is branching out of its comfort zone and providing a bold collection of hues that break from its traditionally neutral past. Pantone, largely considered the color experts that predict each season’s trending hues, has worked with Allbirds to create a new collection that brings some bright and bold shades to the brand’s iconic Wool Cruiser design.

Pantone and Allbirds bring color to the Wool Cruiser

Recommended Videos

With a staggering 19 new shades, Pantone and Allbirds’ collaborative design has a hue for just about anyone. Based on their partnership with the color institute, five exclusive shades have also been part of the collection. These include Sapphire Blue, Zesty Citron, Golden Sunshine, Vibrant Blossom, and Granite Grey. Constructed with a 100% post-consumer recycled wool and polyester upper, each sneaker is unique in its creation. Adding to the design is a cushioned SweetFoam and a comfy wool-blend collar and tongue. The included dual-density cushioned memory foam insole also adds plenty of comfort for all-day wear. For those worried about ruining their new sneakers, these options are washing machine-approved, a staple in Allbirds’ footwear collection. All 19 shades are available to purchase via the Allbirds webstore and retail for $100.