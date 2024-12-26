 Skip to main content
Orlebar Brown wants you to take care of yourself after Christmas with the Treat Yourself Collection

Reward yourself with the treat of style from Orlebar Brown

By
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection Terrycloth
Orlebar Brown

The holidays are all about spending time with family. But it isn’t like the rest of the year, where you meet at a restaurant, go to a movie, or meet at mom’s so she can make your favorite food. It is about cooking for them and it is about focusing on them. Gifts and moments of gratitude is how we show our connection to each other at the end of a year, whether it is a trying one or a fantastic journey. But once the holidays are over, it is time to look at what we were gifted and what we still have on our lists. Whether you have gift cards or not, it may be time to pick up something for yourself. The Orlebar Brown Treat Collection is a carefully curated selection of favorites across their brand to give you something to reward yourself for the time you spent focusing on others.

From James Bond to out of left field

Orlebar Brown Treat Collection Hoodie
Orlebar Brown

When you think about Orlebar Brown, you likely think of James Bond. And you should; they feature that awesomely cool swimsuit cover-up from Goldfinger (the blue terrycloth bit he wore when he first met the titular villain). Now, they even have a 007 collection focusing on all the James Bond-inspired products they offer. But there are also other items, like the pictured hoodie and the Oshibana print swim set that break out of the “classic basics” James Bond is known for. No matter which end of the spectrum you are in the market for, the Treat Collection has what you need to reward yourself for a successful holiday season.

Orlebar Brown Treat Collection

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
You can embrace this year’s ‘old is new’ trend with Olderbest
Military, work, and mid-century inspired style
Olderbest Fair Isle Sweater

This season is all about raiding your grandfather's closet for the best items from yesterday. Call it vintage chic, call it old-is-new, or call it whatever you want. We prefer Grandpa-Core. Vintage styles made popular, from loose-fitting pleated Donegal pants made popular in the early 1900s to the baggy styles of the Y2K era, are popping up all over the industry and giving all of us a fit of nostalgia. Of course, finding quality goods that fit this criteria without raiding your ancestor's closets or spending an arm and a leg is a tricky proposition. Luckily for all of us, brands are emerging into popularity that fill the void and give all of us the garments that keep us in nostalgic heaven. Olderbest is a third-party retailer that excels in bringing these brands together.
Vintage-inspired clothing with modern quality

There are three main avenues of the old-school looks that most of us like to emulate. The military styles of the past, which include garments like a Vietnam utility shirt, a WWII flight jacket, or a peacoat from Navy origins. The workwear looks feature old railway-striped jackets and selvage denim, and you could never go wrong with a good pair of coveralls. And finally, you have the vintage looks of suspenders, flat caps, cardigans, and loose-fitting pleated trousers. Olderbest brings together a collection of brands, including Bronson MFG. CO., Remains Clothing, and Time Catcher Clothing. While other people are scrounging thrift stores, second-hand shops, and smuggling old favorites from their grandpa's house, you can find your own right here.
Olderbest

Read more
Celebrate a British legend with Turnbull & Asser’s Churchill Collection
150 years after his birth, one legend nods to another in sartorial tribute
Churchill statue and English flags

Imagine being able to get your hands on the shirts made for George Washington. Maybe you want to get a bespoke suit made by the same guys who outfitted Abraham Lincoln. We look up to our historically beloved leaders because they stayed calm in the face of danger and turmoil and never blinked in the face of oblivion. Eighty years after he led his country through one of the darkest times England has ever seen, Sir Winston Churchill is still thought of today as one of the great legends of English history. He stood toe to toe against the evils of the Nazi party and never faltered in the face of destruction from Adolf Hitler and the German Army. Because he has such a legendary status, men have always looked to his style as something to emulate, and Turnbull & Asser are there to help. They don't just understand outfitting men like Churchill; they were involved in outfitting the man himself. With the Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection, the iconic brand nods to another British legend.
Celebrating the life and style of an English legend

Churchill is credited with developing the onesie in World War II. Now, go with us here, we're not talking about the kind you wore as kids, or the kind your mechanic wears, but the concept was similar. He developed what became known as the Siren Suit, an easy-to-throw-on suit that kept you prepared and on the move during a night raid during the war, all while keeping your modesty. Turnbull & Asser made him his most famous green velvet Siren Suit, and they were a favorite of his when he needed dress shirts to meet with the likes of Eisenhauer, Stalin, and the Queen. With the Churchill Collection, you can choose from your pick of a few dress shirts, slacks, a bow tie, and even a robe and nightshirt.
Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection

Read more
Orlebar Brown celebrates a half century of style with James Bond collection
Get curated looks inspired by Bond and his villains
Orlebar Brown Bond black zip

There is no more stylish fictional character than James Bond. From the moment we first laid eyes on Sean Connery in the early sixties until the last time we witnessed the spectacle of Daniel Craig portray the iconic superspy, we have all emulated his looks and do our best to put our own twists on the icon. You can look to Sean Connery's run on the character and pull the swimsuit coverup from Goldfinger. You can reinvent the safari look like Roger Moore did when he picked up the Walther PPK. Or you can go regal and dignified with the suits and formal wear like Pierce Brosnan did. There are numerous ways to look like James Bond, but Orelbar Brown is covering the resort wear side to make it even easier. The Orlebar Brown 007 Collection launched this month to celebrate over a century of style with everyone's favorite spy.
50 years of The Man with the Golden Gun and 60 with Goldfinger

No Orelbar Brown James Bond lookbook would be complete without picking up the recreation of the iconic Goldfinger cover-up. The blue onesie is still one of Bond's most classic looks, and thanks to the return of vintage style, it is more relevant today than it has been in decades. You can also pick up swimwear inspired by Connery's glen plaid suit, Scaramanga's sweat suit, the tiger stripe swim set, and a safari shirt that screams resort casual. There is something for everyone in this collection that primarily takes its inspiration from Goldfinger (arguably Sean Connery's best turn as Bond) and The Man with the Golden Gun (arguably Roger Moore's best turn as 007).
Orelbar Brown 007 Collection

Read more