Orlebar Brown wants you to take care of yourself after Christmas with the Treat Yourself Collection

The holidays are all about spending time with family. But it isn’t like the rest of the year, where you meet at a restaurant, go to a movie, or meet at mom’s so she can make your favorite food. It is about cooking for them and it is about focusing on them. Gifts and moments of gratitude is how we show our connection to each other at the end of a year, whether it is a trying one or a fantastic journey. But once the holidays are over, it is time to look at what we were gifted and what we still have on our lists. Whether you have gift cards or not, it may be time to pick up something for yourself. The Orlebar Brown Treat Collection is a carefully curated selection of favorites across their brand to give you something to reward yourself for the time you spent focusing on others.

From James Bond to out of left field

When you think about Orlebar Brown, you likely think of James Bond. And you should; they feature that awesomely cool swimsuit cover-up from Goldfinger (the blue terrycloth bit he wore when he first met the titular villain). Now, they even have a 007 collection focusing on all the James Bond-inspired products they offer. But there are also other items, like the pictured hoodie and the Oshibana print swim set that break out of the “classic basics” James Bond is known for. No matter which end of the spectrum you are in the market for, the Treat Collection has what you need to reward yourself for a successful holiday season.

Orlebar Brown Treat Collection