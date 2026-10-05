Just in time for James Bond Day: Omega’s new Bond collection has a watch for the villain, too

Omega has spent more than thirty years selling people the fantasy of being James Bond. Now it’s selling the other fantasy: being the bad guy trying to ruin his week.

The Switzerland-based watchmaker launched the Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond and Spectre Collection on October 5, which just so happens to be Global James Bond Day.

Recommended Videos

The new collection has six watches, three tied to 007 and three to Spectre, and Omega says it’s the first time it has brought the two together in one collection.

All six share a 42mm steel case, 300 meters of water resistance, and the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, which carries a 55-hour power reserve.

Each rotor carries its own emblem: a gun-barrel pattern for Bond, Spectre’s creepy octopus for the other side.

Two of the six are regular, non-limited steel editions sold individually. The Bond edition has a grade 5 titanium bezel ring and a blue aluminum dial laser-engraved with a wave pattern, while the Spectre edition gets a black ceramic bezel ring and a blackened, grained dial. Both come on a brushed steel mesh bracelet.

The other four come as two limited-edition sets, one per side, each capped at 77. Every set pairs a steel watch with a platinum-gold version on a leather strap, and the platinum-gold watches aren’t sold separately.

Omega wants you to pick a side

Omega has been James Bond’s watch of choice since 1995, and by now it has run the 007 playbook in steel, titanium, and numbered limited editions. Turning to the villain is arguably the freshest angle it had left.

If I’m adding my two cents (or .02 pounds, given the England of it all), the black ceramic Spectre looks like the more distinctive of the two steel editions, which is no surprise. You may be tacking a little bit onto the price tag for the design, but paying a premium for the story is the entire point of a Bond watch, so it’s hard to be too mad about it.

Where to buy it

The Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond and Spectre editions are available now at Omega boutiques and omegawatches.com. The steel editions are $8,600 each, and the limited-edition sets are $89,800, both before sales tax.